RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: All eyes on European elections

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK May 6 After Wall Street's worst week
of the year, U.S. stock investors will look across the Atlantic
this week to take cues from Europe as France and Greece go to
the polls.
That could offer some respite from a string of weak U.S.
economic data, including Friday's weak payrolls report, and the
earnings season winding down.
Markets worldwide have closely watched developments in
Europe for the past several months, with calls for austerity
seen as positive for stocks as they seek to prevent a credit
crisis in the region that could take down or deeply hurt the
global economic recovery.
But an economic slowdown throughout the region has amplified
calls for a change of direction.
In France, the prospect of a victory by Francois Hollande
over conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, which would instate
the country's first Socialist president since 1995, initially
alarmed some investors. Hollande's win could be a hurdle to the
German-led drive for austerity in Europe. France's 46.03 million
voters are casting ballots Sunday in the presidential election.
Adding to the markets' jitters: Anti-bailout parties are
expected to perform well in Greece's vote on Sunday, raising the
risk of more opposition to already unpopular reforms.
"There's potential for uncertainty and instability in
Europe," said John Praveen, managing director of Prudential
International Investment Advisors in Newark, New Jersey. "The
market is pricing in extremely negative scenarios."
Praveen said there is still room for a market rebound if
Hollande, should he win the presidency, comes out with a more
conciliatory tone that would ease investors' fears about
France's commitment to fiscal stability.
Investors are waiting to see if Hollande, who holds an
advantage in polls over Sarkozy, will be able to square France's
need for fiscal reforms with his plans to promote growth.
"I'm not quite sure, regardless of who wins, does it say
'sell the S&P'? ... It just continues the uncertainty, no matter
who wins," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
TECHNICALS RULE IN A LIGHT WEEK
Technical levels could regain importance this week as the
U.S. economic data calendar thins and fewer than 30 of the S&P
500 components are expected to report earnings.
"On no news, we all start looking at charts," said Ryan
Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati.
"We found support recently on the S&P near 1,360. If we
violate that, it would be a bad sign," he said.
The S&P 500 slipped below that level twice last month and
bounced back, but has since found strong resistance at 1,400.
The recent soft economic data, capped with Friday's payrolls
report showing the third straight month in which hiring had
slowed, has dampened hopes for a convincing break upward.
The data dragged the market lower. The S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq Composite posted their worst weeks this year. For the
week, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.4
percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 2.4 percent
and the Nasdaq lost 3.7 percent.
The high points of this week's economic calendar will come
on Friday, with the U.S. Producer Price Index for April and the
preliminary reading for May on consumer sentiment from the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan surveys.
In terms of earnings, the top names this week include Dow
components Walt Disney Co, which reports on Tuesday, and
Cisco Systems, due Wednesday.
Wednesday will also bring Macy's earnings report,
followed Thursday by Kohl's, which will be dissected for
clues on the mood of U.S. consumers.
