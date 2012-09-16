RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: A come-down may be waiting after Fed high

By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Comparing the Federal Reserve
to a rehab clinic offering addicted investors a synthetic high
has been a favorite of Wall Street wags ever since the first
round of Fed stimulus nearly four years ago.
The punch line is that you always need more and more to get
the same high and each bout of euphoria is followed by a
crashing come-down.
After the frenetic reaction brought about by the
announcement of the Fed's program - $40 billion pumped into the
U.S. economy each month - this week is likely to bring a more
sober period for markets as investors digest what it means in
the longer run and turn their attention to the remainder of the
year.
That will include rancorous U.S. elections in November,
wrangling over taxes and spending cuts and a slowdown in
corporate earnings.
"Right now we have this short-term euphoria. But then the
question is where do we go from here," said Frank Fantozzi,
chief executive of Planned Financial Services, an independent
wealth manager in Cleveland. "I think after a week or so, if the
underlying economic data doesn't change, you're going to see the
market drop a bit and we'll continue to plod along until the
election."
The effect on markets of the European Central Bank's plan to
buy government bonds of struggling euro zone countries, then the
Fed's opened-ended commitment to spur growth have been
breathtaking. The Dow and the S&P 500 reached the highest
closing level in nearly five years while the Nasdaq marched to
new 12-year highs.
HEADY TERRITORY
But in Friday's stock market action strong gains in the
morning steadily eroded throughout the day, perhaps the first
signs of fatigue creeping into the market.
"We are starting to get into that heady territory where you
need to be on the defensive," said Richard Ross, global
technical strategist at Aubach Grayson in New York. "Trying to
squeak out the last 5 percent of a move when there is
potentially a 15 to 20 percent downside in my opinion is pretty
dangerous stuff."
Ross believes that equities, commodities and currencies are
now approaching extreme levels of both price and momentum while
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are rising.
Even though all the major stock market rallies since the
financial crisis have coincided with new central bank efforts to
stimulate the economy, not everyone is buying it.
The latest data shows a moderate increase in short interest
- bets that stocks will fall - across S&P 500 stocks during the
last two weeks of August, a period when stocks were rallying on
expectations of the Fed's announcement. Typically short interest
inversely tracks the market. If investors were getting out of
bets that stocks will fall, that would mean buying back those
stocks and forcing the market higher.
Data provided by Schaeffer's Investment Research, a
Cincinnati-based research firm, shows that bets against the
biggest 500 U.S. companies edged back to about 7.3 billion
shares after falling from about 7.6 billion to 7.2 billion from
the start of July through the end of August - a period when the
market gained more than 3 percent.
REDUCE VOLATILITY
That uptick in short interest could be significant. From the
middle of September 2011 through the end of May this year, short
interest on S&P 500 stocks fell like a stone to about 6 billion
shares. During that period the S&P hit a four-year high, rising
more than 20 percent from trough to peak.
One side effect of the Fed's bond-buying should be to reduce
volatility in markets. That means the CBOE VIX volatility index
should remain close to the five-year lows it hit this
summer. In August it fell as low as 13.30.
Yet activity in the options market shows some very bold bets
that volatility could sky rocket in the months ahead. Call
option buying on the VIX - bets the index will rise - is close
to a record high at 5.182 million contracts, according to
Schaeffer's data. The record is 5.249 million set in August.
The most actively traded VIX calls on the Chicago Board
Options Exchange were October calls with a strike price of 60.
Those also had the highest open interest. The VIX would need to
rocket more than 300 percent by mid-October, hitting its highest
level in about four years, for that trade to break even.
On the face of it, a bet like that may seem little better
than betting your 401(k) on a single number on the roulette
table, but it does reveal more bearishness creeping into the
market as stock indexes march to new highs.
Open interest, or outstanding contracts, on the October VIX
calls with a strike price of 60 was 37,000 while traded volume
was around 40,000. Many of those were bought in blocks of 2000
to 5000 for 5 cents each, suggesting a single buyer, according
to Todd Salamone, vice president of research at Schaeffer's.
"Somebody's really playing a disaster by October," Salamone
said. "If they're looking for something that big, that is not a
portfolio hedge because that would be a lot of downside in the
market before that hedge would actually kick in."
A lot of the market action over the coming months will
depend on whether the Fed's stimulus program succeeds in
boosting the economy.
Data on the housing market this week is expected to show a
continuing improvement. Economists in a Reuters poll expect the
National Association of Home Builders Index to tick up in
September when the data is released on Tuesday. On Wednesday
both housing starts and existing-home sales are expected to
increase.
Early manufacturing data for September, however, is not
expected to be so robust. Both the Empire State index and the
Philadelphia Fed index are tipped to show contraction. That
would follow the sharpest drop in U.S. manufacturing in more
than three years in August, which was also the third consecutive
month of contraction.
"Let's face it - we are in truly unchartered waters here,"
said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx
Group in New York.