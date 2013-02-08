Wall St Week Ahead: Strong start to 2013 could be tested

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. stock market is no
stranger to strong performances in January, only to see the
lofty gains early in the year transition into months of grinding
action that goes nowhere.
That's what happened in 2011 and 2012, and some analysts
think 2013 could follow the same routine. Markets are up this
year in the face of Washington's debates over fiscal policy, but
a looming deadline on spending reductions could test the gains.
"This is almost a carbon copy of last year," said Alan
Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo,
Ohio.
The mentality is "ride the wave as far as you can and try
not to be the last one off," Lancz said.
Major indexes recently crossed psychologically important
milestones - 1,500 for the S&P 500 and 14,000 for the Dow
industrials. The S&P is at its highest level in five years,
while the Nasdaq finished on Friday at its highest close since
November 2000, the tail end of the Internet bubble.
The current levels are more significant than Wall Street's
usual fixation on round numbers. This is only the second time
the Dow has reached 14,000, and the third time the S&P has hit
1,500.
That could leave the market churning as investors test
whether there's enough support to reach new highs, or if a
pullback is needed. The sharp gains and overall bullishness on
Wall Street leave stocks vulnerable to sudden shocks, such as a
flare-up of the financial crisis in the euro zone, which
momentarily sidetracked the market earlier this week.
WAY APART
One significant hurdle is the automatic federal spending
cuts that will go into effect as of March. So far, the equity
market has largely ignored the back-and-forth related to
delaying the so-called sequester that would trigger $85 billion
in automatic spending cuts, which would hit the defense industry
particularly hard.
If the cuts go ahead unchanged, that could slow economic
growth this year due to the swiftness of the cuts, according to
the Congressional Budget Office. While that's not as dire as the
immediate threat of default presented by a possible failure to
raise the debt ceiling, it isn't positive for markets.
"I don't see any grand compromise coming, largely because
the markets are so complacent," said Greg Valliere, chief
political strategist at Potomac Research Group in Washington.
With the economic calendar light next week, investors could
start to focus more on the political jockeying. President Barack
Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday may also provide
some insight into how the talks may shape up.
Valliere put a 60 percent chance on the sequester coming
into effect next month while Washington scrambles to come up
with a solution to alter it over the spring.
"They are way, way apart on a deal," said Valliere.
Markets may also be ignoring the political deal making
because the spending cuts would go towards reducing the United
States' high debt level. The CBO report, which included the cuts
as they are, forecast the budget deficit will drop below $1
trillion a year after four years above that level.
But analysts are worried about the broader implications of
slower growth.
"Across-the-board cuts will really be more damaging than
strategic cuts," said Lancz. "If we go into recession, all cards
are off the table."
The economy already unexpectedly contracted in the fourth
quarter of last year, but more recent data suggests subsequent
revisions will show the economy did in fact grow, though at a
weak pace.
"JACK-RABBIT START"
The future path of monetary policy will be in focus next
week as several members of the Federal Reserve are scheduled to
speak on the economy and policy. The central bank is currently
buying $85 billion worth of assets a month as it tries to
bolster the economy.
A growing number of policymakers say the Fed should taper
its bond-buying when the time is right rather than bring the
stimulus to an abrupt end and investors will be looking for
signs of what the central bank's exit strategy may be.
The S&P 500 closed above 1,500 on Friday, though it likely
faces resistance getting above 1,523.57, which would be its
highest intraday level since November 2007.
Analysts say the index could ultimately make a run for the
all-time high of 1,576.09.
Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in
Boston, expects the market will see a pullback in the 5 percent
range, though that should present a better buying opportunity.
Kleintop suggests using the dips to buy stocks in sectors
such as homebuilders and transportation.
"When you're in a trading range, you want to buy what's
working."
For now, analysts are taking the market's sideways direction
as a healthy move as it tries to establish a stronger base to
push higher.
"To be stuck in a trading range for a period of time after
having a jack-rabbit start to the year is probably a positive
sign," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.