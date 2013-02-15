Wall St Week Ahead: After decent rally, perhaps time for a pause

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks could struggle to
extend their seven-week winning streak as the quarterly earnings
period draws to a close and the market bumps into strong
technical resistance.
Many analysts say the market could spend the next few weeks
consolidating gains that have lifted the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 by 6.6 percent since the start of the year.
The S&P 500 ended up 0.1 percent for the week, recovering
from a late sell-off on Friday after a Bloomberg report about
slow February sales at Wal-Mart triggered a slide in
the retailer's shares. It was the index's seventh week of gains.
Odds of a pullback are increasing, with the market in
slightly overbought territory, said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"I do suspect the closing of the earnings season will lead
to at least a pause and possibly a pullback," Zaro said. The S&P
500 could shave 3 to 5 percent between now and early April, he
said.
Fourth-quarter earnings have mostly beaten expectations.
Year-over-year profit growth for S&P 500 companies is now
estimated at 5.6 percent, up from a Jan. 1 forecast for 2.9
percent growth, and 70 percent of companies are exceeding
analyst profit expectations, above the 62 percent long-term
average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Thursday, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, is due
to report results, unofficially closing out the earnings period.
Investors will be keen to see its quarterly numbers, especially
after the Friday's news report that rattled investors.
The S&P 500 has gained 4.3 percent since Alcoa kicked
off the earnings season on Jan. 8.
The approaching March 1 deadline for across-the-board
federal budget cuts unless Congress reaches a compromise adds
another reason for caution, especially with recent economic data
indicating the recovery remains bumpy.
Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent last month, the
Federal Reserve said on Friday, but production in November and
December was much stronger than previously thought.
TESTING RESISTANCE
The S&P 500 has been trading near five-year highs, and it
notched its highest level since November 2007 this week. But the
gains have pushed the benchmark index almost as far as it is
likely to go in the near term, with strong resistance hovering
around 1,525 and 1,540, one analyst said.
As a result, the index is set to move sideways, said Dave
Chojnacki, market technician at Street One Financial in
Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania. "We just don't have the volume
or the catalyst right now" to go above those levels, he said.
At the same time, other analysts say, the market has not
shown significant signs of slowing, including a break below 15-
and 30-day moving averages.
Such moves would be needed to show that momentum is slowing
or that the market is at risk of a correction, said Todd
Salamone, director of research for Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati, Ohio. The S&P 500's 14-day moving
average is at 1,511 while the 30-day is at 1,494. The index
closed Friday at 1,519.
Recent M&A activity, including news this week of a merger
between American Airlines and US Airways Group, helped
provide some strength for the market this week and optimism that
more deals may be on the way.
In the coming days, the market will focus on minutes from
the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due to be released on
Wednesday, which could provide support if they suggest the Fed
will remain on its current course of aggressive monetary easing.
The Fed minutes released in January spooked markets a bit
when they revealed that some Fed officials thought it would be
appropriate to consider ending asset purchases later in 2013.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on that news, though market worries
about a near-term end to quantitative easing have since faded.
Among other companies expected to report earnings next week
are Nordstrom, Hewlett-Packard and Marriott
International