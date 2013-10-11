Wall St Week Ahead-Debt-ceiling battle may overshadow earnings

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stock investors, hoping to
leave politics aside to focus on fundamentals, aren't going to
get their wish yet as lawmakers battle over raising the debt
ceiling.
Proof that political uncertainty was holding down markets
was seen on Thursday and Friday as the S&P 500 generated two
days of strong gains in advance of the weekend.
Legislators will be busy negotiating raising the $16.7
trillion federal borrowing limit and reopening the federal
government. If the borrowing cap is not increased by Oct. 17, it
could lead to a U.S. debt default.
The government has been partially shuttered since Oct. 1.
The shutdown has lasted longer than many expected, and while
proposals from both President Barack Obama and congressional
Republicans have been viewed as signs of progress, a final
agreement remains elusive.
When not worrying about the government shutdown, investors
will dive into the first busy week of third-quarter results, led
by bellwethers General Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, and Google Inc.
"If we see a deal over the weekend, the market will trade
back to where it was before all this concern settled in, near
all-time highs," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston. "Otherwise we'll probably fall
back to 1,650, possibly further, depending on how rancorous the
disagreement is."
INCREASE IN VOLATILITY
The S&P 500 is above its major moving averages, which
could serve as support in the case of a market decline. The
benchmark index is 0.9 percent above its 50-day moving average
of 1,678.22, and 1.8 percent above its 100-day average of
1,662.53.
Many analysts have forecast increased volatility the longer
the market goes without a deal. The CBOE Volatility index
spiked this week above 20 for the first time since June.
Trading in VIX futures suggested more concern about the
near-term market trend as well.
Data showed investors were willing to pay more for
protection against a slide in the S&P 500 now than three months
down the road. On Wednesday, the spread between the VIX and
3-month VIX futures briefly hit its lowest since late
2011 at around negative 2.
That condition reversed on Thursday when the market rallied
sharply, but traders remain on guard against another jolt of
volatility if Washington politicians emerge from the weekend
without any progress.
The indexes' weekly performance was mixed. Late in the
session on Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
0.5 percent, the S&P added 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq
fell 1.1 percent, pressured by selling in some of its best
performers this year, including Netflix and Tesla
Motors Inc.
While most analysts said a default on U.S. debt would be
catastrophic for the economy, they also said it was highly
unlikely that a deal would not be reached.
Ken Fisher, who oversees $49 billion at the Woodside,
California-based Fisher Investments Inc, said there was a "maybe
0.0001 percent chance" the debt ceiling would be breached.
"People have been saying that things are different this
time, but Washington is just a distraction for markets, simple
as that," Fisher said. "If a default was possible, you would see
bond prices fall through the floor. Eventually you have to stop
listening to the people crying wolf."
Notably, investors in the short-term Treasury bill market
are preparing in case of a missed or delayed payment. Yields on
bonds maturing from late October through the end of 2013 are at
elevated levels as investors shun those issues as a result of
the default threat.
EARNINGS HEAT UP
Next week is a busy one for corporate earnings. Results and
outlooks from banks may be the most important, as investors look
for companies' comments on how the shutdown may affect growth
and the impact of higher interest rates. Among the early
indications, Wells Fargo said revenue from home
refinancings fell to its lowest level since the second quarter
of 2011.
"The shutdown will impact earnings growth some, but I expect
the negative effect will likely be small," said Fisher. "We're
clearly still in the middle phases of a bull market."
S&P 500 companies are expected to post earnings growth of
4.2 percent in the quarter, down from the 8.5 percent rate that
had been forecast on July 1, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of the 31 S&P components that have reported thus far, about 55
percent have topped expectations, below the historical average
of 63 percent.
While some government-prepared economic data will be delayed
next week because of the shutdown, including consumer prices and
housing starts, those still scheduled include the New York Fed
manufacturing survey and Philadelphia Fed survey, both for
October.
Monday is Columbus Day and a federal holiday. Stock markets
will be open but the U.S. government, of course, will remain
shut.