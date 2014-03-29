Wall St Week Ahead-Healthy job growth could calm stocks' nerves

| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 If hiring picked up in March
at a healthy pace, that could convince U.S. stock investors next
week that the economy's recent setbacks caused by the weather
were only temporary.
Friday's monthly jobs report, the most widely watched U.S.
economic indicator, is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls
added 200,000 jobs in March, according to a Reuters poll of
economists. [ ]
The rebound in hiring started last month despite the icy
weather. Employers added 175,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in
February after creating 129,000 new positions in January.
Wall Street will get more data on the broader economy next
week as well.
The Institute for Supply Management will release its
national surveys for March on the manufacturing and services
sectors, which are expected to show improvement from the
previous month as well.
Rosier data could confirm for investors that recent weakness
in economic data was caused by the winter's harsh weather,
suggesting the U.S. economy's uptrend is intact.
Improvement in the labor market, along with a pickup in the
manufacturing and services sectors, could also bolster the case
for the Federal Reserve's scaling back of economic stimulus and
put more focus on the timing of when the central bank will begin
raising interest rates.
Job growth would be a plus for the market, which has
suffered a bout of volatility as some of the most high-flying
shares, including biotechs, have tumbled in the past week.
"We potentially could have a big positive surprise. The
polar vortex is over, and I believe we could get a snapback in
payroll numbers that is significantly better than expected,"
said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at ING U.S. Investment
Management in New York.
Car sales for March will be released next week, along with
ADP's private-sector payrolls report for March and data on the
U.S. international trade deficit for February.
Investors are anxious to get a look at more trade data after
China's weak export numbers earlier this month underscored
worries that the world's second-largest economy is slowing.
TECHS MAY EXTEND SLIDE
The recent selloff in biotech and other recent big gainers
could persist, strategists said, although so far it has not
eroded the market's bull run. Investors have been putting money
into utilities and other sectors.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 7 percent for the
week. With just one trading day left in March, the Nasdaq
biotech index was down about 13 percent for the month at
Friday's close.
"There's definitely been rotation out of tech in terms of
asset flows, and energy and utilities have been growing," said
John Kosar, director of research with Asbury Research in
Chicago.
For the week, the S&P utilities sector index rose
1.2 percent and the S&P energy index climbed 2.5
percent.
In another potential headwind for the stock market, Moody's
put Russia's government bond rating on review for a downgrade
late Friday.
FIRST-QUARTER WARNINGS DOMINATE
More U.S. companies could issue outlooks for the upcoming
reporting period. So far, negative outlooks have surpassed
positive ones from S&P 500 companies by a ratio of 6.9 to 1 for
the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.
That's still lower than the ratio for the fourth quarter,
but the high number of negative outlooks has driven profit
estimates down for the first quarter.
S&P 500 first-quarter earnings growth is now expected to
increase just 2.1 percent, down sharply from a Jan. 1 growth
estimate of 7.6 percent, the Thomson Reuters data showed.
Among companies that have already reported earnings, FedEx
said severe winter conditions hurt results. FedEx cut
its fiscal-year profit forecast.
Monsanto is due to report earnings next week, along
with Micron Technology. But the earnings season won't get
under way until April 8, when Alcoa is scheduled to
report results.
"You'll start to have companies giving you an indication of
how the quarter looked," said Dan Veru, chief investment officer
of Palisade Capital Management LLC in Fort Lee, New Jersey,
which oversees $4 billion.
