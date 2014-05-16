Wall St Week Ahead-Don't leave small-cap stocks for dead

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 There are many reasons for the
sharp underperformance of small- cap stocks in the past six
weeks, but the recent correction may be winding down, which
means investors worried about a broader selloff might be able to
breathe more easily.
The Russell 2000 briefly dipped into correction
territory - down 10 percent from its March peak - two days after
the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
closed at record highs.
That divergence is uncommon. It has caused some to fear that
a strong selloff in large-cap stocks will follow, painting an
all-around dire picture for equities. Some investors don't see
it that way, though. They believe that improved economic growth
and rising merger-and-acquisition activity should halt the
decline in smaller-cap names.
"Growth in small-cap business is still intact, and they will
continue to do well," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at
Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.
"Large-caps are flush with cash, and we think there's going
to be a lot of acquisitions out of small-caps."
The slide in small-cap companies' stocks might be more
related to valuation than any bigger signal on the economy or a
sudden aversion to equities. The small caps had an outstanding
run in 2013 that made them look vulnerable, and this past
earnings period made that all too clear.
At the end of 2013, the difference between the forward
price-to-earnings ratio on the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 was
near its highest going back to at least 1978, according to data
from Citi. The Russell's forward P/E ratio was 24 then and the
S&P 500's was 15.7.
Now the Russell's forward P/E ratio is 21.5 and the S&P
500's is 15.3. That's still a substantial difference.
Looking at earnings, large caps have performed better. Just
25 percent of S&P 500 components have missed expectations for
per-share earnings in the first quarter.
By comparison, a Thomson Reuters index of nearly 2,000
companies in the small- and mid-cap space showed 44 percent have
missed earnings forecasts so far, according to StarMine data.
"The most pronounced divergence I am seeing this year
relates to quality and consistency of earnings," said Brad
Lipsig, senior portfolio manager at UBS Financial Services,
speaking of small- and large-cap stocks.
Fear has been part of the equation as well. Investors have
shied away from hyper-growth companies since February as
biotechnology and Internet stocks slumped. That drove flows away
from the iShares Russell 2000 exchange-traded fund,
which in turn pressured the underlying stocks.
But the tide may be changing. Weekly inflows into the IWM
ETF in the week ended Wednesday were the highest in dollar terms
in four years, according to Lipper data.
"If this does stabilize, we could see a turn, with small
caps holding up better," Steven DeSanctis, small-cap strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told clients in a Friday note.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)