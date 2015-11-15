RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Investors face quagmire of falling earnings, higher rates

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Investors may wade into unknown
territory next month as the Federal Reserve readies the first
rate hike in nearly a decade amid a corporate earnings
recession.
S&P 500 earnings are on track to close their first reporting
season of negative growth since the Great Recession and
estimates call for sub-zero growth in the current quarter as
well.
Even if the trend reverses next year, as expected, a Fed
rate hike in December could mark an unprecedented conflict
between a tightening cycle starting at the same time as earnings
fall into recession.
"We can't think of any instances when the Fed was hiking
during an (earnings) recession," said Joseph Zidle, portfolio
strategist at Richard Bernstein Advisors in New York.
"In the last six months one can point at a lot of different
things. But if you think about fundamentals, falling corporate
profits and the threat of rising rates" are behind the market
stalling, Zidle said.
With more than 90 percent of S&P 500 components having
reported, S&P 500 earnings are down 0.9 percent in the third
quarter. Absent surprisingly high numbers from the companies
left to report, it will be the first negative growth quarter
since the third quarter of 2009.
Fourth-quarter estimates are for a 2.4-percent earnings
contraction, according to Thomson Reuters IBES data; that would
set up the two quarters of declining earnings, required for a
bona fide 'earnings recession.'
That already occurred in the second and third quarters,
according to FactSet Research Systems, which calculates its
quarterly results slightly differently than does Thomson
Reuters.
Furthermore, the decline in revenue has been steeper than
that in earnings, a bad sign for investors who like to put money
into companies that are growing sales and not just cutting costs
or buying back their own shares. Last quarter's sales are seen
falling 4.3 percent and estimates for the current quarter are
for a 2.7-percent decline.
It is hard to argue that those numbers correspond to an
economy that is on the brink of becoming too hot and in need for
monetary policy tightening.
The bulk of the S&P 500's earnings declines come from the
energy and materials sectors as commodity prices have tumbled to
multi-year lows.
The Fed, then, could be looking at the earnings decline as
it does low inflation: a problem that will take care of itself
once the declines fall out of the comparisons.
But if the Fed does decide to raise rates despite the gloomy
earnings, that could hurt investors who may get whipsawed by the
diverging cycles in the market and the economy.
Conventional wisdom calls for a defensive position - buying
healthcare, staples and telecoms - when corporate profits are
falling, and aggressively buying cyclicals like energy and
materials at the start of a tightening cycle. Both are happening
at the same time.
"Rising interest rates are always a negative for stocks,
period," said RBA's Zidle. "In most (tightening) cycles,
corporate profits are booming so much that the rise in profits
is more than offsetting the drag of interest rates."
FED PREPPING MARKETS
The Fed maintains its mantra of being data dependent when it
comes to tightening monetary policy, and though it has strongly
hinted of a December move, it also has acknowledged that it
watches stock prices.
Investors are reacting accordingly: Last week the S&P 500
came within 1 percent of its record high set in May, but Friday
it was on track to close its worst week in two months.
"Since 2013 every time the Fed signals a rate hike (the
stock market) throws a tantrum, and that's a little bit of what
we're seeing now," said Michael Arone, chief investment
strategist at State Street Global Advisors' U.S. Intermediary
Business in Boston.
"Over the last couple years, every time this has happened
the Fed has decided not to raise rates so we shall see if that
cycle is broken in December."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)