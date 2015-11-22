Wall St Week Ahead-RPT-Food stocks on the menu for Thanksgiving week

(Repeat of item initially transmitted on Nov. 20)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Nov 20 There are no picky eaters on
Thanksgiving - as long as the menu is hormone and antibiotic
free, locally grown and convenient.
That is the reality for major food producers, including
companies reporting earnings next week, as they adapt to a more
health-conscious consumer.
Tyson Foods and Post Holdings report
results Monday, followed Tuesday by Campbell Soup and
Hormel Foods. They are beating the S&P 500 by different
margins, but that is not the case for all the industry.
Spending on food is shifting due to better-informed and
increasingly health-conscious consumers. Savvy investors are
taking note.
""We are looking at changing consumer patterns with regards
to looking at the label," billionaire value investor Mario
Gabelli told Reuters reporters during the Reuters Global
Investment Summit in New York.
He mentioned yogurt and probiotics - not exactly
Thanksgiving staples, but buzz words among health-minded
consumers. Gabelli's investing ideas include General Mills
, Paris-based Danone and Tokyo-based Yakult
Honsha for their yogurt products, and probiotics maker
Chr Hansen, from Denmark.
Gabelli is not alone in looking for value in the trend.
Earlier this week, Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell
singled out yogurt as a key category "where we added premium and
better-for-you brands."
SHIFTING GROUNDS
Tyson Foods, likely the provider of many a turkey at the
table next week, said in April it plans to end the use of human
antibiotics in its chicken by 2017, while Hormel announced in
May the acquisition of natural and organic meat processor
Applegate Farms.
Investors will likely sift through their earnings next week
to see how the process of catering to a new type of customer is
affecting the business.
Hormel's stock, up 31 percent year to date, has gained more
than 20 percent since the Applegate announcement. It hit an
intraday record high on Friday before closing the day down 1
percent.
Tyson shares are up almost 9 percent this year, while the
food producers index is up more than 5 percent. The
S&P 500 has gained 1.5 percent in 2015 so far.
Not all investors, however, are seeing enough of what they
are looking for in the food business when it comes to catering
to millennials and healthy eaters.
"I look at food companies hoping to find the buzzwords I
think the millennials are looking for (but) they're not offering
fresh, artisanal, that kind of stuff," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
She said lack of time is key and convenient foods are a fact
of life for many people. "I think some company that cracks that,
the prepared foods for the next generation, that would be a real
winner."
NEXT WEEK'S EARNINGS
One of the shifts in consumption is gearing more toward
protein, where Tyson and - on a smaller scale - Hormel,
dominate.
"It is part of the healthier eating, diets are shifting to
more protein, less carbohydrates," said Timothy Ramey, analyst
at Pivotal Research Group in New York.
Of course it's not all about the food when it comes to
investor interest. If it announces an increase in its dividend
for next year, Hormel will join a select club of companies that
have upped dividends for 50 straight years.
U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday and Friday will be a half-session day.
