Wall St Week Ahead-As market rallies back, investors turn eyes to the Fed

NEW YORK, March 11 Investors who have pushed the
U.S. stock market higher over the past month will be taking
their cues about the pace of future interest-rate hikes next
week from the Federal Reserve.
Recent economic data has relieved concerns that the United
States might be heading for a recession and helped fuel the
benchmark S&P 500 index's 11 percent recovery since
mid-February.
But evidence of improving domestic conditions could also
prod the Fed to speed up planned rate increases and thereby
potentially dampen enthusiasm for stocks.
In its statement following a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, the central bank is widely expected to hold its key
rate steady after hiking it in December for the first time in
nearly a decade, while economists polled by Reuters expect an
increase by the end of June and one more before the year is out.
"It's going to be a session with parsing individual words in
the statement about how likely the market believes the Fed is to
move, how quickly they are going to move for the next hike,"
said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital
Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Should the Fed give any hints it will get more aggressive on
rate hikes than the market projects, it could blunt the momentum
for stocks.
While investors may be betting on one increase for the rest
of the year, Todd said, "the Fed in its last statement made it
pretty clear that they want to go more than that."
Traders are discounting any change in rates when the Fed
meets next week, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.
"Everybody has planned accordingly for no action, so if
there is an action I think that would have a negative effect on
the market," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for
Meridian Equity Partners in New York.
The Fed has kept interest rates at near zero for virtually
all of the current bull market for stocks, which marked its
seven-year anniversary on Wednesday.
More recently, the outperformance of consumer discretionary
stocks over the consumer staples sector over the past month is
evidence of investors betting on the Fed keeping rates unchanged
for now, according to S&P Capital IQ.
"The equity 'risk' switch has been in the 'on' position for
the past few weeks," S&P Capital IQ said in a report.
With the S&P tracking to its fourth straight positive week,
the index is now off only about 1.5 percent for the year. So far
in March, every S&P sector has posted gains, led by energy
shares.
In recent months, stocks generally have correlated tightly
with fluctuations in depressed oil prices, so the run of U.S.
crude into positive territory for 2016 and back to around
$40 a barrel has been a key factor in the stock market's bounce.
The stabilizing of other commodity markets and easing of
concerns over China's economy has also buoyed stocks along with
better-than-expected U.S. data.
Next week will bring additional readings on the health of
the U.S. economy, including reports on retail sales, housing and
industrial production.
"The stock market rallied because we got evidence that we're
not recessing and we were pricing in a recession," said Jim
Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
"But ultimately," Paulsen said, "if the U.S. economy is OK,
rates are going to be an issue."
