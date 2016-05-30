RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Fed reaction to data barrage is focus for stocks

(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK May 27 Data on inflation and
employment, two of the economic indicators most important to a
"data-dependent" U.S. Federal Reserve are expected next week.
While Fed policymakers will be looking at those numbers as
they decide whether to raise key interest rates as soon as June,
traders will read through them to try and get ahead of the Fed
decision.
For most of the current bull market, stocks have sold off on
expectations of tighter monetary policy. But they rose sharply
over the past week as Fed-speak turned more hawkish.
The Fed has remained constant in using economic data to
decide whether to raise the Fed funds rate. On Friday, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said that if current economic conditions hold, a
rate hike over the next few months would be "appropriate."
However, stocks have not yet priced in a rate hike in June
or even July, according to analysts at Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch.
"The vast majority of 'hawkish' industries (which have
outperformed when rate hikes have been pulled forward by the
market) are still cheap, while most 'dovish' industries (which
have outperformed when rate hikes have been pushed out) are
still expensive," the bank's analysts said in a Friday note.
They list consumer finance, banks and insurance among
industries that appear cheap while beverages, real estate
investment trusts and electric utilities still rank as expensive
even though they benefit from policy the Fed seems to be walking
away from.
Financials led the way on the S&P 500 on Friday. If next
week's data continues to point to a hike from the Fed, banks
will likely continue to outperform, as higher interest rates
mean increased returns for lending, the core of their business.
Shares in the utilities sector were the laggard of
the week and could continue to be if investors see a hawkish
slant at the Fed. With a dividend yield of 3.5 percent, the
sector is mostly favored when rates are expected to remain lower
for longer.
The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, personal consumption
expenditures, is due on Tuesday and is expected to show a 0.2
percent monthly increase for April. Non-farm payrolls data due
on Friday is expected to show the U.S. economy created 164,000
jobs in May.
Besides the big inflation and jobs data, the Fed will get
its own numbers out, with the Beige Book of anecdotal
information of current economic conditions out Wednesday.
Though the probability of all data pointing in the same
direction is small, a chance of an increase in the manufacturing
work-week numbers in the payrolls report, a broad build-up of
wage pressure in the Beige Book and a strong reading in the new
orders component of the private-sector ISM manufacturing data
out Wednesday are key to determining the Fed's next move,
according to Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Asset Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"Those three things could line up to make (a rate hike
in)June a real possibility," he said.
