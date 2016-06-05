Wall St Week Ahead-After grim payrolls, focus turns to economy

| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 With a June Federal Reserve
interest rate hike likely off the table following Friday's
dismal jobs data, U.S. equity investors may shift their focus
again to whether the economy is losing too much steam to allow
stocks to advance.
Investors will comb economic data over the next few weeks to
see if the weak payrolls report reflected a wider trend in the
U.S. economy or was an outlier. A first hint of the central
bank's view of that could come Monday with a speech on the
economic outlook by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The fresh economic worries could help keep the market mired
below record highs reached in May 2015, even though the Standard
& Poor's 500 index notched a third straight months of
gains this May and most sectors are up since the start of the
year.
"The broader question is whether the economy is gaining the
kind of momentum and traction that we need for a market that has
been looking toward new highs," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"No one is out to suggest the economy is doing a major
turnaround because of this number, but we now need to see a
clutch of data that suggests that this is a one-off," she said.
It may take a few weeks to get a better picture of the
economic outlook, with the economic and earnings calendars light
for next week. The Fed meets the following week, which will also
bring data on retail sales and producer prices.
Wall Street's top banks now unanimously expect the Fed to
leave interest rates unchanged this month, a Reuters poll showed
on Friday.
While investors and company executives have worried that
higher rates will dampen spending, now a weak economy is
considered a bigger risk for the market.
S&P 500 earnings, which fell 5 percent in the first quarter
from a year ago in their third straight quarterly decline, are
still expected to pick up in the second half of the year.
"I'm starting to get worried that the third- and
fourth-quarter numbers are not going to come to fruition, said
Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company
in Atlanta. "How to do you substantiate the market where it is,
based on current multiples?"
The S&P 500 is trading at 17.1 times forward earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Speculation over the outcome of Britain's pending vote on
remaining in the European Union could also rattle the resolve of
stock investors.
The British electorate's vote on the change, which many
investors say would be a negative for global markets, comes a
week after the Fed's June policy meeting and adds to the
likelihood the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged in
June.
While signs of slower growth are a negative overall for the
market, defensive sectors, along with dividend-paying stocks,
could continue to benefit from increased investor caution.
Utilities and telecommunications both have double-digits gains
for the year so far.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)