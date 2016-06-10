Wall St Week Ahead-Elusive S&P record looms as investors weigh data, Fed

| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 With the S&P 500 again coming
close to a record this week before falling back, investors will
turn next week to a full slate of economic data and a Federal
Reserve meeting in hope of fresh reasons whether to drive stocks
to new highs.
The benchmark large-cap index flirted with the current
record when a rally to start the week brought it to its highest
in about 11 months. But the run fizzled on Thursday and Friday,
making it the latest time the index has climbed above 2,100
before falling back from the May 21, 2015 closing record of
2,130.82.
"Equities are having a difficult time finding a rationale to
punch through to a new high," said Peter Kenny, senior market
strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in Berkeley Heights,
New Jersey.
Next week brings the release of important U.S. economic
data, including retail sales and inflation.
"We need to see something consistently good or bad to move
the markets in a direction," said Peter Costa, president of
Empire Executions. "Right now we haven't got that."
With the S&P 500 closing south of 2,100 this week after
touching 2,120 earlier, Katie Stockton, chief technical
strategist at BTIG in New York, sees the move as a failed
attempt of a breakout that is setting the index for further
declines.
"Tested twice, three times, makes it more obvious to be a
strong resistance level," Stockton said. "There's pent-up
selling pressure there."
After a poor start to the year, the S&P 500 has rallied
more than 15 percent since mid February, helped by a rebound in
oil prices to over $50 a barrel.
On Friday, the S&P ended within about 35 points of the
record. But even if the index eclipses the record next week, not
everyone is viewing it as an indication that stocks are poised
to then shoot higher.
"It's a reassuring sign, but not a bullish green flag that
means we're going on to major gains in the short term," said
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland.
Investors remain sharply focused on when the Fed will next
raise interest rates, although they are discounting any chance
that the U.S. central bank will act next week.
According to the CME Fedwatch website, traders see only a 2
percent likelihood the Fed will raise rates on Wednesday, and 21
percent chance it will do so at its July meeting. Expectations
fell significantly after a dismal employment report earlier this
month set off fresh concerns about the economy's strength.
Retail sales "will give us a little bit more insight into
just how much consumers are pulling back, if they are, or
whether that employment number was more an aberration in the
trend and we still have pretty solid results to keep us moving
forward," McCain said.
Britain's referendum on whether to stay in the European
Union could increasingly fray investor nerves as the June 23
vote nears.
The Brexit vote, along with renewed growth concerns for the
United States and China, are "throwing a wet blanket on
optimism," according to Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We are recommending investors be underweight equity risk at
this point," Morganlander said.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)