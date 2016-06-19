Wall St Week Ahead-Heavy trading predicted around Brexit vote

(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stock markets could see
heavy trading and increased volatility as investors position for
next week's referendum on whether Britain remains in the
European Union.
The June 23 vote could have big implications for the global
economy and U.S. stocks. Add to this the annual rebalancing of
the FTSE Russell indexes, set to go into effect a day after the
vote, and it makes for a busy trading week.
Friday could be the busiest trading day of the year as fund
managers adjust their positions to that rebalancing.
Should the British vote to leave the EU, U.S. shares could
fall sharply, but a "Remain" vote won't necessarily result in a
big rally, because domestic economic worries may be capping U.S.
stocks.
"We are still stuck in the churn," said Jeff Morris, Head of
U.S. Equities at Standard Life Investments in Boston.
Recent polls show the 'Leave' campaign in the lead and this
has weighed on stocks. Campaigning for the referendum was
suspended after the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox, a supporter of
Britain staying in the EU.
From an economic standpoint, a move by Britain to quit the
EU might not have been as potentially troubling for U.S. stocks.
But slowing economic growth is also limiting the upside for
those shares, said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at
U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve.
"In a low-growth environment, even smaller problems become
more pronounced," he said.
Some investors are not taking a chance.
"We trimmed overall international exposure in the RidgeWorth
Allocation Strategies as a means to reducing overall portfolio
risk, until such time as the clouds begin to lift," said Alan
Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta, referring to Brexit worries.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the favored gauge of
investor anxiety, hit a 4-month high on Thursday.
"There has been an increase in investors looking for
hedges," said Stewart Warther, an equity derivatives strategist
at BNP Paribas.
Implied volatility - an options-based measure of expected
swings in shares - gives a good sense of just how much the
impending vote is on investors' minds.
Usually, implied volatility tends to gradually slope up the
further out in time you go. Investors pay more to be protected
against unknown risks down the line.
However, options on S&P 500 index that expire a day
after the vote sport a level of implied volatility that is
higher than for options expiring over the next two months, per
BNP Paribas data.
And while a lot of the recent selling has been pegged to
Brexit risk, there is little expectation for a big relief rally
on Wall Street in case Britain chooses to stay.
"It just doesn't seem like there is much incentive to move
out on the risk curve," said Standard Life's Morris, pointing to
recent economic data that suggests that recovery is still
somewhat tenuous.
Adding to any potential volatility next week will be the
rebalancing of Russell indexes - an annual event that requires
index-following fund managers to rebalance their own portfolios.
With this year's rebalance of the Russell 2000 and the
Russell 1000 indexes set for a day after the Brexit vote, there
is added drama. Managers of index-following funds are forced to
buy or sell shares to mimic index performance.
Money managers who might have adjusted positions in
anticipation of the rebalance will now prefer to wait until
after the vote, said Chad Dale, director of index research at
ITG in Toronto.
"What that really does is it compresses the indexer trade
into the final day."
