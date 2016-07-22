Wall St Week Ahead-Silicon Valley leads avalanche of quarterly reports

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 22
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 A quartet of technology
heavyweights will be part of an avalanche of quarterly corporate
earnings reports next week that, along with a meeting of Federal
Reserve policymakers, could hold the key to whether Wall Street
extends its record-breaking rally or loses steam.
With second-quarter reporting season kicking into high gear,
scorecards from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon.com
and Facebook will be front and center for
investors eyeing the S&P 500's already-stretched valuation
following a nearly 9-percent rally since June 27.
"These are very widely owned companies by institutional
investors and there could be selling if the news is bad," said
Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in
Bedford Hills, New York.
A total of 194 S&P 500 companies are expected report their
quarterly earnings next week; that is much higher than normal
for any one week, even during most reporting seasons.
Of reports in so far, 54 percent have shown revenue above
expectations, slightly better than the 48-percent beat rate over
the past year.
Expectations for earnings also appear to be on the mend
after over a year of declines caused by slumping oil prices and
a strong dollar. Second-quarter profits are now forecast to dip
3.0 percent, less than the 4.5 percent drop expected at the
start of July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
With the S&P 500 trading at about 17 times expected
earnings, valuations appear stretched, with some investors
saying current stock prices presume better-than-expected results
and forecasts from major companies.
Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook account for around 7
percent of the S&P 500 and a fifth of the Nasdaq Composite,
which has lagged the broader stock market so far this year.
The S&P 500 is up 6 percent in 2016 while the Nasdaq has
gained just 2 percent.
Many on Wall Street expect those leading technology firms
to at least meet or slightly exceed analysts' forecasts,
strategists said. A series of big surprises in either direction
could lead to steep stock swings.
Indeed, shares of Amazon have whipsawed following its most
recent reports, slumping 6 percent in one day after its December
quarter profits missed expectations and surging 10 percent the
day after its March-quarter results blew away forecasts.
Wall Street widely expects sales of Apple's iPhones to fall
this year for the first time ever as it competes with cheaper
rivals in China. But investors are banking on the release of a
new smartphone later this year to return Apple to revenue growth
in 2017.
"I'm looking at the numbers coming in next week, and
Facebook, Google and Amazon should all be strong. Apple is the
only one I'm concerned out because of the some of the issues
they've had with lost market share," said Daniel Morgan, senior
portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta. His firm
owns shares of Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.
On Tuesday and Wednesday the Federal Reserve holds its next
policy meeting, with futures prices implying most investors
expect no interest rate hike until March 2017. Following the
market's quick rebound from Britain's unexpected June vote to
leave the European Union, a minority of investors predict an
increase as soon as September.
"They're going to start setting people up for September. The
economy is clearly getting better and we're seeing less concern
about international events," said Stephen Massocca, Chief
Investment Officer of Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
Apple hands in its results on Tuesday, while Facebook
reports on Wednesday and Amazon and Alphabet report on Thursday.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)