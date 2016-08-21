RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Stock rotation to continue as Fed seen open to 2016 hike

(Repeats Friday story without change)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Aug 19 The rotation to cyclical
sectors of the S&P 500 and away from defensive stocks could
continue next week if Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen strikes
a tone more welcoming to an interest rate increase later this
year.
Fed speakers this week, including the influential New York
Fed President William Dudley, seemed to blaze the trail for
Yellen and her upcoming Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
as part of a global meeting of central bankers.
Dudley said Tuesday the Fed could raise rates as soon as
next month, in comments that sent the S&P 500 down, led by sharp
drops in telecoms and utilities, both
defensive sectors.
Those two sectors, still up more than 15 percent year to
date, have risen partly due to investor appetite for their high
dividend yields amid historically low returns in fixed income.
They are seen as the most vulnerable to sell-offs if rates start
to rise.
Judging by the rotation that already started taking place in
stocks, the market seems poised for higher rates.
The utilities sector of the S&P 500 closed Friday
with its fourth consecutive week of losses and is down almost 6
percent from a record high hit early in July.
On the other hand, industrials, up three weeks in
a row, closed just 0.2 percent below their record high set a
month ago and are up more than 2 percent from this month's low
hit Aug. 1.
The recent decline in utilities and telecoms is "the most
constructive thing we've seen recently in the market," according
to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich securities
in New York.
He said the Fed is preparing markets for a rate hike this
year. "Economic data have improved since the last time Yellen
had a public speech," said Hogan.
"The body language from Fed speakers over the last week or
two lends itself for 'get ready for liftoff.' Dudley was
choreographing a more hawkish Fed."
A sector rotation in stocks won't necessarily mean the S&P
500 will gain much over current levels, while the heightened
probability of a U.S. rate hike won't be a death blow to the
market's rally, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment
strategist at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"It would extinguish a potential bubble in defensive stocks,
without taking the whole market down," he said.
He expects Yellen to sound at least marginally hawkish next
week which, in turn, he said, will favor commodity stocks and
other stocks linked to growth.
"The Fed is almost being forced to react to better economic
momentum," Paulsen said. "The market is turning more cyclical
and away from defensive orientation."
