Wall St Week Ahead-Sleepy summer may give way to freaky fall

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The dog days of summer have
lived up to their sleepy reputation this year as far as U.S.
stocks are concerned, but market gyrations could soon pick up as
a traditionally more volatile time of year looms.
The S&P 500 index's 1-month realized volatility, a
measure of market choppiness over the past 30 days, is stuck
near all-time lows, according to Thomson Reuters data. Even the
early-summer jolt from the surprise Brexit vote proved
short-lived, and the S&P has not seen a 1-percent price move, up
or down, on any day since early July.
Yet all that could change quickly given the abundance of
catalysts that can rattle markets in the weeks ahead, market
watchers said.
"If you look at September on average, it's a bad month,"
said Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth
Financial Network.
September ranks as the worst month for stocks, according to
the Stock Traders Almanac, producing an average price return for
the S&P 500 of negative 0.5 percent. Its reputation has grown
more ominous since the financial crisis, because it was the
month when Lehman Brothers went under in 2008, nearly taking the
U.S. financial system down with it.
"There is a real good chance that the low volatility that we
have seen in August hasn't just disappeared, it's just been
storing up for September," he said.
While the holiday-shortened week itself is light on U.S.
economic data, there is no dearth of trigger events in the
near-term that could rile markets.
The possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike at the Federal
Open Market Committee's September meeting, stretched stock
market valuations, volatile oil prices, the fallout from
Britain's decision to exit the European Union, and political
risks linked to the U.S. presidential election are just some of
the factors that could upset the volatility cart, analysts said.
"August, September and October, this is the wrong time of
the year historically to get really aggressive, particularly
given all these uncertainties on the horizon," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors
in New York.
"If two or three of these go wrong given stretched
valuation levels, we could very easily see a little bit of a
pullback."
Stock market valuations are stretched - the forward
price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P is currently above 17,
compared with its long-term average of about 15 - leaving the
market susceptible to a negative shock.
The Fed's policy meeting on September 20-21 is by far the
biggest near-term risk to stock market calm as investors
continue to struggle to determine the path of interest rate
hikes by the central bank.
While U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in
August, hurting the case for a interest rate hike this month,
the data is not weak enough to push a September rate hike
completely off the table.
"Any bad news could be an excuse to reduce positions and
take a little bit of money off the table," Mark Watkins,
regional investment strategist at the Private Client Reserve at
U.S. Bank, said.
Investors will be dealing with a relatively light week on
the economic front, with reports on the services sector likely
to be the highlight.
The U.S. Presidential election is another factor that could
stir up volatility as Election Day nears.
"Wall Street starts taking the elections seriously on
Tuesday," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD
Ameritrade in Chicago.
"For the press, they've been great fodder for the fact that
TV has to report twenty-four hours a day. But in general, Wall
Street hasn't taken it seriously yet, so we all get down to
business next week.
The first presidential debate on Sept. 26 could help shed
light on both candidates' policies.
"With everyone on one side of the boat, pricing a Hillary
presidency, if suddenly something should happen such that people
think that maybe Trump has a chance, that certainly increases
volatility," Orlando said.
"That could be one of those things that triggers near-term a
hiccup in the markets," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing
by Dan Burns and Nick Zieminski)