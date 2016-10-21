Wall St Week Ahead-Second wind for stocks as earnings turn positive

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 With S&P 500 earnings on track
to rise after four consecutive quarters of contraction, U.S.
stocks are clearing a major hurdle that puts the record high in
sight for the benchmark U.S. stock index.
The S&P 500 hit a record high in mid August even after the
long profit slump. The index has trended lower since then, and
even closed below its 50-day average for most of the last six
weeks. Some analysts have blamed the recent weakness on
expectations that earnings would again fail to grow, as
estimates showed until early this week.
But stronger-than-expected profit reports from companies
such as Microsoft and Bank of America have
turned the tide and the blended earnings growth estimate for the
third quarter sits now at 1.1 percent. This would effectively
end the earnings recession.
"The magnitude of the beats we've had is really important,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"There's a much larger chance that we break out of range to
the upside than the downside and I think it happens before the
end of the year," he said.
The end-of-year seasonality is also on the side of stock
bulls.
Data from broker-dealer LPL Financial show that since 1980
the median S&P 500 gain in the last 50 trading days of the year
is 3.6 percent, an advance that would see the index end the year
near 2,200 and above its current record close of 2,190.15. It
closed Friday at 2,141.16.
"With the earnings recession showing signs of ending this
quarter, the economy is on firmer footing, which could lead to
your typical end of year strength," said LPL's senior market
strategist Ryan Detrick.
The energy sector, which had been a large weight on S&P
earnings, is leading the index in terms of the magnitude of
upbeat surprises.
Early in the reporting season, profits for the sector are
coming in 18 percent above expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data, ahead of the 11 percent surprise factor in
financials and an average of 7 percent for the S&P 500.
The strong beats bode well ahead of a week heavy in energy
sector reports including its two largest companies, Exxon Mobil
and Chevron, on Friday.
Some energy companies have been able to profit even amid a
steep slump in oil prices, noted Roberto Friedlander, head of
energy trading at Seaport Global Securities in New York.
He said in a Friday email that the magnitude of strong
earnings surprises in the energy space was partly because
investors had failed "to truly gauge how efficient and quickly
the sector has been able to come down the cost curve and lower
break-evens."
S&P 500 energy is the leading sector in terms of
year-to-date gains, up 15.3 percent in 2016. The only two other
sectors up double digits are utilities, up 10.8
percent, and technology, up 11.2 percent.
The change in leadership to energy is "an important
transition" and an indication that the economy is in stronger
footing, said Wunderlich's Hogan.
"People are getting out of defensives and looking into
growth."
