Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. banks' post-election rally may be just an appetizer

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 11 The U.S. banking sector's
dramatic rally post Election Day is likely just a taste of
bigger gains to come, as investors expect banks to reap huge
benefits from rising interest rates and lighter regulation under
a Donald Trump presidency.
In recent years, bank stocks have been held back by heavy
regulation and historically low interest rates which have sapped
the earnings potential of their massive cash holdings.
But optimism about the sector's outlook is growing. Interest
rates are rising and investors are betting that Trump will
follow through on his campaign promise to review the increased
number of regulations put on the banking system after it nearly
keeled over in the 2008 financial crisis.
The S&P 500 bank subsector rose 10.2 percent in the
three days following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election. This was the index's best three-day performance since
August 2009.
In those three days, Wells Fargo Co shares rose 13.6
percent, JPMorgan Chase & Co climbed 9.5 percent and
Bank of America gained 11.9 percent.
Some investors and analysts watching banks say the stocks
are likely not near the end of their run.
"They are not close to being expensive yet," said Peter
Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group
in New York.
The S&P 500 banks are currently trading at about 11.2 times
forward earnings estimates as a group, up from about nine times
in February, when the index hit its lowest since May 2013.
Valuation is still well off peak levels of over 33 times
earnings estimates in May of 2009, though it trades near levels
seen between 2002 and 2008, before many current regulations were
put in place.
If rates continue to rise and the Trump administration gives
some clarity on how regulations will change, then bank
valuations "certainly can move higher," Piper Jaffray analyst
Kevin Baker said.
Baker stopped short of giving a specific P/E estimate but he
pointed to the higher valuations of banks that are not
designated as systemically important financial institutions,
commonly referred to as "too big to fail".
Today, the minimum asset threshold for too-big-to-fail
designated banks is $50 billion. If this threshold is lifted to
$250 billion in a regulatory overhaul it would give a lot more
flexibility that could likely boost valuations of banks
operating in that range, Baker said.
Valuations for too-big-to-fail designated banks are at
around 12.5 times forward earnings compared with multiples of 13
to 15 for banks outside of this category, according to Baker.
Ed Keon, managing director and portfolio manager of QMA, a
multi-asset manager owned by Prudential Financial, said he has
been buying into the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund,
the ETF that tracks the S&P financial sector, in the last couple
of weeks.
He is betting on higher interest rates and a pick-up in
economic growth. The potential for lighter regulation added to
his enthusiasm for the sector.
"Of course, no one yet knows exactly what policy changes
will occur and exactly how much they will help profits, but I
think the benefit might be solid enough that I am maintaining my
overweight holdings in the sector," Keon said.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Chuck Mikolajczak and
Sinead Carew; Writing by Sinead Carew; Editing by Daniel Bases
and James Dalgleish)