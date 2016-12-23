Wall St Week Ahead-Stocks could suffer as Trump trade policy takes shape

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 The year-end stocks rally on
the heels of the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president was
built on expectations of reduced regulations, big tax cuts and a
large fiscal stimulus.
Now signs are emerging from the Trump camp that harsher
trade policies that could jeopardize the honeymoon are likely in
the offing, and investors would be well advised to give those
prospects more weight when gauging how much further an already
pricey market has to run.
By naming China hawk Peter Navarro as head of a newly formed
White House National Trade Council, the incoming administration
is signaling Trump's campaign promises to revisit trade deals
and even impose a tax on all imports are very much alive.
Among the policies favored by Navarro and Trump's pick for
commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, who has the president-elect's
ear on a range of economic issues, is a so-called border
adjustment tax that is also included in House Speaker Paul
Ryan's "Better Way" tax-reform blueprint.
If implemented, economists at Deutsche Bank estimate the tax
could send inflation far above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
target and drive a 15 percent surge in the dollar.
Analysts calculate that, all else being equal, a 5 percent
increase in the dollar translates into about a 3 percent
negative earnings revision for the S&P 500 and a
half-point drag on gross domestic product growth. The dollar
index has already gained more than 5 percent since the
U.S. election.
Harsher trade policies may not cause a full economic
slowdown, "but I'd expect a localized recession in manufacturing
and smaller gains in factory employment as well," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
He said the border tax could trigger retaliation, pouring
uncertainty into the market.
"Even if the drafters of the legislation have pure
intentions, other countries could use this as a pretext for
propping up or subsidizing their own favorite industries."
TOP ECONOMY RISK
Stocks have rallied broadly since Nov. 8, with the S&P 500
advancing by 5.7 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
surging nearly 9 percent to brush up against the 20,000
mark. Some sectors, such as banks, have shot up nearly
25 percent in the post-election run.
U.S. equities have gotten substantially pricier from a
valuation vantage as well. The forward price-to-earnings ratio
on the S&P 500 has risen by a full point since Election Day,
from 16.6 to 17.6, Thomson Reuters data shows. That makes stocks
about 17 percent more expensive, relative to their earnings
potential, than their long-term average multiple of around 15.
Small caps have gotten pricier still. The forward multiple
on the Russell 2000 has risen to 26 from 22 on Nov. 8, up
18 percent, while the index price has climbed 14 percent.
S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 12.5 percent next
year, according to Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research
estimates. Anything that impedes companies from achieving that
target, such as a bump from a trade spat or further dollar
appreciation in anticipation of new trade barriers, would
undermine equity valuations.
In the latest Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers,
economists at Wall Street's top banks cited Trump's evolving
trade policies over other factors, such as fiscal policy, a
strong dollar and higher interest rates, as the greatest risk to
the near-term economic outlook.
The idea of a tax on imports "should alarm people,"
according to Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"If we do have a trade war that's going to be a major
negative" for stocks, he said, adding that the upward momentum
in equities, alongside the lack of participation due to the
upcoming holidays, have so far prevented a repricing but "we
could cap the rally here, that could very well happen."
O'Rourke said technology, a sector that represents the
globalization trade, would be among the hardest hit by taxing
imports.
Deutsche Bank's auto sector equities analyst estimated the
border tax could slam other industries that rely on global
supply chains, with the cost of a new car, for instance, jumping
by as much as 10 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Burns and Meredith
Mazzilli)