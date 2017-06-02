Wall St Week Ahead-As large cap gets larger, can the tech rally continue?

| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 Technology shares have led U.S.
stocks to record highs and are expected to continue to rise, but
as market value becomes concentrated in the largest companies,
some are beginning to look for the next rally leader.
The technology sector of the S&P 500 has risen
roughly 20 percent so far in 2017, led by Apple,
Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft.
The only other company with comparable gains in market value
this year is Amazon, a market darling not in the tech
sector despite being a big player in cloud services and data
storage.
"These are the dominant players in their specific spaces and
the hottest areas in tech," said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio
manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta, highlighting their
exposure to the cloud and artificial intelligence.
"You will continue to see money flowing into those names.
People want to be exposed to the hottest areas," he said.
Active funds have continued to throw their money behind the
leaders with a record overweight on the technology sector,
according to BofA/Merrill Lynch data going back to 2008.
But more than a third of the 2017 gains in the S&P 500 have
come from these five companies, and the concentration of the
advance has some investors jittery.
"Given how significant the (large cap) leadership has been
year to date, I kind of think you need to find another group to
produce that leadership," said Jim Tierney, chief investment
officer of concentrated U.S. growth at AllianceBernstein in New
York.
Echoing Dell, Cisco, Intel and yes,
Microsoft itself, the leaders of the Y2K tech boom, these new
"five horsemen" have added more than $612 billion in value to
the stock market this year. Their 2017 gains alone could buy the
85 smallest companies of the S&P 500.
Their combined value, near $3 trillion, is not far from the
market value of all the other components of the Nasdaq 100.
NOT THAT EXPENSIVE, BUT...
This tech rally has come hand in hand with heightened
expectations for profits. Investors are currently paying $18.50
for every $1 in earnings expected over the next 12 months in the
sector, compared to the more than $40 they paid during the
dot-com bubble and even the $20-plus seen during the most recent
market peak in 2007.
Tech sector earnings are expected to grow 11 percent in the
second quarter after rising near 21 percent in the first,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
However, with gains of more than 33 percent for Apple,
Facebook and Amazon, near 25 percent for Alphabet and 15 percent
in Microsoft, compared to a gain of 8.5 percent for the S&P 500,
the room for more upside is declining.
Despite expecting gains upward of 20 percent for the rest of
the year on the so-called FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon,
Netflix and Alphabet - and their ilk, analysts at Fundstrat
recommended in a Friday note balancing portfolios by scooping up
the year's underperformers: banks, energy and telecoms.
They are not alone in searching for exposure outside
technology.
"We're most overweight in technology but I don't want to
stay too long at the party," said Alan Gayle, director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.
"What I'm watching for is an opportunity to lighten up on
tech exposure and put it into some of the more cyclical areas,"
he said. "Financials are going to be catching a tailwind."
AllianceBernstein's Tierney bets beyond tech on healthcare
, the second-largest sector weight on the S&P 500.
"Healthcare has really lagged the last 18 months or so. They
could certainly pick up the mantle."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Sinead
Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)