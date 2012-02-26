RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: Rally on Wall St to be put to test

By Angela Moon
NEW YORK Feb 26 A rally on Wall Street
will be put to the test this week, with the S&P 500 at its
highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008.
The broad index is up 8.6 percent for the year, closing at
1,365 on Friday. The S&P 500's close was the highest since June
6, 2008, a few months before Lehman Brothers went bankrupt as
the global credit crisis spiraled out of control.
While the swiftness and magnitude of the gains have created
concerns that the market is due for a pullback, a break above
1,370, which was 2011's intraday high, could trigger more buying
as investors fear missing out on further gains.
"We have reached an exhaustion point and an inflection
point. The sentiment is bullish and the money flow has gotten
bullish, and that's freaking people out a bit," said James
Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"What's more likely, or normal, would be a 5 to 7 percent
decline (from current levels), but if we move above 1,370, that
could be the next leg up."
The S&P 500 has struggled to climb above 1,370, but the
level has thrown up strong resistance.
Last week, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P
rose about 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added
0.4 percent to close at its highest since mid-December 2000.
Oil prices will also be in focus after Brent crude futures
closed at $125.47 per barrel on Friday, the highest since last
April, on fears of worsening tensions between Iran and the West.
"The S&P and crude oil prices have been showing a
correlation so far. But oil at where it is now is a big deal,"
said Ben Schwartz, chief market strategist at Lightspeed
Financial in Chicago.
Schwartz explained that if oil keeps rising, it will
threaten consumer confidence and pressure the stock market.
The movement in the euro will also be closely watched for
hints about markets' appetite for risky investments.
The euro on Friday rose to its highest in more than two
months against the dollar and hit its strongest versus the yen
in nearly four months before the European Central Bank is
expected to make available another round of cheap money this
week.
The ECB's three-year, long-term refinancing operation (LTRO)
could help the euro's cause. Estimates suggest that the LTRO
would draw bids of anywhere between 500 billion and 1 trillion
euros, setting risk appetite on fire.
Mexico hosts a two-day meeting of the Group of 20 leading
economies' finance ministers and central bankers over the
weekend. The meeting will likely be dominated by discussion of
the European debt crisis, with euro zone countries pushing for
their G20 partners to commit more money to the International
Monetary Fund to help victims of the crisis.
Economic data due this week includes durable goods orders on
Tuesday and revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product on
Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims and ISM manufacturing data will
be released on Thursday.