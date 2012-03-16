Wall St Week Ahead: Stocks' correction coming? Not that again

* S&P 500 up 9 out of 10 weeks
* Apple shares up 45 pct for the year
* Wall Street's "fear gauge" at 5-yr low
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors are beginning
to wonder if this Energizer Bunny of a rally can just keep going
without taking a break or a fall.
Every Friday for the past couple of months, the question has
hung in the back of investors' minds: Is the stock market's
rally strong enough to continue without a correction?
Even with the S&P 500 above levels unseen since before the
financial crisis, the answer remains: Yes.
The broad market index broke through 1,400 - a
psychologically important level - for the first time in four
years this week. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at 1,404.17, its
highest since May 20, 2008. The index is up for nine out of the
past 10 weeks.
"We are seeing this unbelievable rally in the market and yet
the market is unbelievably complacent. We haven't been this
bullish for a long time," said Randy Frederick, director of
trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial
Research, based in Austin, Texas.
Indeed, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, Wall
Street's fear gauge, plunged to a five-year low despite the S&P
500's stunning gain of 12 percent for the year so far. The VIX
measures the expected volatility in the S&P 500 index over the
next 30 days and generally moves in the opposite direction of
the broad market. Investors often use VIX options and futures as
a hedge against a market decline.
Frederick said the only concern is the wide spread between
second- and third-month VIX futures, suggesting a rise in
volatility in the longer term. But the front-month futures that
expire next week have come down to levels near the spot VIX. The
VIX fell 6.2 percent on Friday to end at 14.47, its lowest close
since June 2007.
"I would like to see the VIX around 17 just because it tends
to have a significant pop when there is bad news at current
levels," Frederick said, adding that "frankly" there isn't that
much negative news out there.
STRENGTH IN MIDCAPS
Further evidence of the market's bullish sentiment: The S&P
400 midcap index has popped above the 1,000 mark, an area
of strong resistance since last year, according to Ryan Detrick,
senior technical strategist with Schaeffer's Investment
Research, in Cincinnati.
"It's a big area of resistance, but we have moved above
this. If we manage to stay here, then the strength in the
overall market will advance further," Detrick said.
"Historically, April has been a strong month so we can even
see the market going up to 1,440, which is the high made in May
2008," he added.
TRACKING THE BIG APPLE
The direction of Apple shares will also be in focus
next week after the stock hit the $600 mark for the first time
in history this week, only about a month after it topped $500.
Apple currently accounts for about 18 percent of the Nasdaq
100 stock index. Its weighting was cut to 12.3 percent
from 20.5 percent last April, but the price surge has pushed the
stock's weighting back up, making this index of 100 well-known
companies hostage to the performance of a few technology titans
like Apple.
With Apple's heavy weighting, investors are questioning
whether the broad market can continue to rally even with a
pullback in Apple shares.
"It's a name that a lot of people have exposure to so it
definitely has an impact on indexes, but it seems even without
Apple, the money gets put to work in other sectors and stocks,"
Detrick said.
While the VIX has been sliding, the expected volatility in
Apple has increased, judging by a VIX index that tracks Apple
options. Apple, like IBM and other bellwether names, has its own
VIX index.
The CBOE Apple VIX index, which measures the
expected 30-day volatility of the underlying shares of Apple,
jumped 35 percent this week, suggesting more gyrations ahead as
more investors speculate on short-term moves.
(Wall St Week Ahead runs every Friday. Questions or comments
on this column can be emailed to:
angela.moon(at)thomsonreuters.com)