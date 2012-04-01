RPT-Wall St Wk Ahead: After stocks' first-qtr run, focus turns to data

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 1 After the best first quarter
in 14 years, the S&P 500 may be poised for a pullback as
investors look to a slew of economic data for insight on the
strength of the domestic economy.
The Dow and the S&P 500 closed out their best
first quarter since 1998 and the Nasdaq had its best
first-quarter performance since 1991, largely on the back of
improving domestic economic data.
Economic indicators this week include data on manufacturing
and services from the Institute for Supply Management,
construction spending, factory orders and domestic car sales as
well as several reports on the labor market, culminating in
Friday's payrolls number.
The benchmark S&P 500 index could be vulnerable to a retreat
if the data shows a softening of the economy, a possibility many
investors have been cautiously eyeing with the index up nearly
30 percent from its October low.
"The remarkable part of the first quarter is you really
didn't have any major piece of economic data in the U.S. that
disappointed the market," said Dean Junkans, chief investment
officer of Wells Fargo Advisors and Wells Fargo Private Bank in
Minneapolis.
"It was really a no drama, no surprise quarter and the
market may not be fully appreciating that we could have some
surprises here in some of the data coming up."
LOOKING FOR STEADY JOB GROWTH
Equity markets will be closed at the end of the week for the
Good Friday holiday, which could create lighter volume and
increase volatility. The holiday also conflicts with the release
of the March payrolls report, which could leave investors
reticent to make big bets in front of the data.
Economists polled by Reuters were looking for an addition of
201,000 jobs in March, compared with February's 227,000. They
expect the U.S. unemployment rate to remain steady at 8.3
percent.
"People are looking for a little more out of the data, but
it ultimately depends on how the numbers come in relative to
expectations -- it's all about beating or missing expectations,"
said Joseph Tanious, a market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in
New York.
"That will likely dictate the market the following Monday
after Good Friday."
Along with dealing with a short week and a glut of economic
data, investors will have to grapple with Tuesday's release of
the minutes from the most recent Federal Open Market Committee
meeting and an interest-rate decision on Wednesday by the
European Central Bank after its meeting.
"The underlying issue in Europe - the sovereigns themselves
being solvent - has not been resolved," Tanious said. "I would
suspect you will continue to see some flare-ups in Europe that
will rattle markets here in the U.S."
The ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged with no
major announcements on other policy decisions while the Fed
minutes will not be followed up with a press briefing by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Comments from Bernanke signaling a supportive monetary
policy on Monday lifted stocks more than 1 percent and helped
boost the index higher for the week despite three consecutive
sessions of declines. Investors will look to the FOMC minutes
for any change in language.
TAKING THE ECONOMY'S PULSE
The earnings calendar is light, with Monsanto Co and
Constellation Brands Inc the only S&P 500 companies due
to release results. Investors will be gearing up for the
unofficial start of earnings season the following week, when
Alcoa Inc > reports on April 10.
Same-store sales from retailers, due on Thursday, could give
further insight into consumer habits on the heels of last week's
consumer sentiment and personal income and spending data.
"You've got manufacturing, service, retail and jobs all
coming out during the week, plus you are going to have people
next week start to think about first-quarter earnings," Junkans
said.
But even if equities do pull back - and with more than 80
percent of the benchmark S&P 500 above the 200-day moving
average - the market would appear primed for one, analysts
cautioned it was more likely to be a healthy decline.
"If you get weakness initially in April, no one is going to
really panic unless all of a sudden, the bottom falls out," said
Ken Polcari, managing director of ICAP Equities in New York.
"But I don't suspect that is going to happen because I still
believe we are the prettiest girl on the block and that if the
market gets weak, there is still plenty of money to be put to
work."
