Wall St Week Ahead: End of summer to bring volume; all eyes on ECB

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 Marking the end of the summer
doldrums, Wall Street is likely to kick off September with heavy
trading volume while it hopes that the European Central Bank
will hint at further stimulus measures to boost the global
economy.
On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
that the central bank stands ready to bolster the economy if
necessary, although he stopped short of giving an explicit
signal of more monetary easing.
U.S. stocks rallied after Bernanke's speech to an annual
conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with
major indexes gaining more than 1 percent in the late morning
session. At the end of the day the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.51 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index
up 0.6 percent.
"This (Bernanke speech) was in line with what we were
expecting. He left the door open but didn't announce anything
explicit. He doesn't intend to front-run his own FOMC
(policy)meeting," said Liz Ann Sonders, New York-based chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab Corp, which has $1.6
trillion in client assets.
Investors are now awaiting comments from European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi after the bank's meeting on
Thursday. Many investors will look to the ECB meeting to glean
strong clues on what to expect from the Federal Open Market
Committee's own policy meeting the following week on Sept 12-13.
"Between now and mid-September, we'll be focusing on the
ECB, though the next FOMC meeting is also around the time that
the German court meets, so we'll be getting news on both those
fronts. Any news from Europe will drive markets more than
domestic news, with the exception of the payroll report,"
Sonders said.
The all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due on
Friday. With Bernanke citing poor improvement in the labor
market as part of the reason the U.S. economy faces "daunting"
challenges, Friday's data could be a game changer, according to
market participants.
In the euro zone, following the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Sept. 6, a German Constitutional Court will rule on
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may
affect the ECB's bond-buying plans.
But there was further uncertainty within the ECB over
President Mario Draghi's bond-buying plan on Friday after German
central bank chief Jens Weidmann reportedly threatened to
resign, piling pressure on Draghi to mollify opposition.
There are "growing hopes that Draghi has overcome Bundesbank
opposition to announce a bond buying plan at next Thursday's ECB
meeting," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co.
But "what Draghi may have put in front of Weidmann is the
notion that no actual purchases may ever occur as long as the
market understands what it is up against in terms of
coordinated, decisive policy response from the ECB."
ALL ABOUT THE JOBS
In a holiday shortened week, with U.S. markets closed on
Monday for the Labor Day holiday, Friday's employment report
will be the final major economic report to impact the results of
the upcoming FOMC meeting.
"Unless there is a sharp weakening in the labor markets,
something our data do not indicate, the Fed will sit on the
sidelines at the ready to act only if things get really bad,"
said Steve Blitz, Chief Economist at ITG Investment Research in
New York.
A Reuters survey forecast nonfarm payrolls rose by 125,000
for the month of August.
In July, nonfarm payrolls added 163,000 workers, breaking
three months of job gains below 100,000 and offering hope for
the ailing economy. At the same time, a rise in the unemployment
rate to 8.3 percent kept alive the possibility that the Federal
Reserve could provide additional stimulus to the economy.
"The Beige Book prepared for the September 12-13 meeting of
the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) offered little evidence
of a material improvement in broad labor market conditions
through Aug 20," Wilkinson said.
"Indeed, the trend in jobless claims has largely moved
sideways over the summer. We forecast that total nonfarm
payrolls increased by 110,000 in August, with the unemployment
rate holding steady at 8.3 percent," he said.
Other economic data next week include the Institute for
Supply Management manufacturing survey and construction spending
on Tuesday; non-farm productivity and labor costs on Wednesday;
the ADP private-sector employment report and weekly jobless
claims on Thursday.
For the week the Dow was down 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500
was down 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq was down 0.1 percent. For
the month, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2
percent and the Nasdaq climbed 4.3 percent, its best monthly
performance since February.