RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: Pullback possible after S&P's milestone

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 31 After flirting with an
all-time high for three weeks, the S&P 500 posted its
best closing level in history. But some strategists say
Thursday's record could be a harbinger that the stock market
rally is running out of steam.
The S&P traded within 10 points of the all-time closing high
for 13 sessions before breaking through, showing that investors
need new catalysts to push firmly above resistance levels.
"As the market has gone higher ... upward moves have
generally gotten smaller, which suggests that the move is
getting old and that we need a pullback," said Mark Arbeter,
chief technical strategist for Standard & Poor's in New York.
Stocks could fall about 3 percent to 4 percent, he said.
The benchmark index has risen almost 10 percent so far this
year, fueled by strong profit growth and accommodative monetary
policy from the Federal Reserve. But those gains have slowed as
investors fret over Cyprus's bailout and mixed signs about the
economy.
Still, stocks have been resilient, lifting the S&P to its
record close of 1,569.19 on Thursday. Investors stepped in on
declines to buy and finally pushed the S&P above the previous
record set on Oct. 9, 2007.
The broad index is also within a stone's throw of its
intraday record of 1,576.09. The Dow surpassed its record close
on March 5 and set a series of records, ending Thursday at
14,578.54.
The S&P has risen for 11 of the past 13 weeks, up 0.4
percent over the past two weeks. In contrast, the CBOE
Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, is up
about 14.5 percent over the same period.
"The increase in volatility we've seen is far more likely to
be the sign of a short-term top" than the trend of investors
buying on dips, Arbeter said. "If that volatility persists, then
you would need to worry about an intermediate top."
In addition, speculator positions show a preference for
holding long positions. Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist
at Jones Trading, noted that long positions account for more
than 65 percent of speculative positions in futures contracts, a
point at which rallies can be overextended.
U.S. markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday and
will reopen on Monday.
The stock market this week will face tests of the milestone
just reached, with the situation of Cyprus' banks and a round of
U.S. data, including the March jobs report on Friday, facing
investors.
GOLDILOCKS REPORT
About 200,000 jobs were added in March, according to a
Reuters poll of economists. That would be down from the 236,000
jobs created in the previous month but still suggest improvement
in the labor market. The unemployment rate is seen holding
steady at 7.7 percent.
A strong payroll report could spark caution if it raises
questions about whether the Federal Reserve would be more
inclined to reduce monetary stimulus more quickly.
"There will be those who fear that if things improve too
dramatically, too quickly, the Fed will take its foot off the
pedal of quantitative easing," said Kristina Hooper, head of
portfolio strategies at Allianz Global Investors in New York.
So far, however, the Fed has not suggested a change in its
stimulus measure is likely. If the central bank slows the rate
of its monthly bond purchases, a program that has been credited
with boosting equity prices, "that could cause some weakness,"
Hooper said.
Rex Macey, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust in
Atlanta, Georgia, said a "Goldilocks report" was needed for
markets to rally.
In the first quarter the S&P rose 10 percent. It gained 3.4
percent in March, the index's fifth straight monthly rise. The
Dow was up 3.7 percent in March and more than 11 percent in the
first quarter, while the Nasdaq composite index was up 3.2
percent in March and 8 percent in the quarter.
Cyprus will remain in focus after the government was forced
to accept a stringent European Union rescue package to avert
default. In a positive sign, there were no runs by depositors on
banks after they reopened under tight controls on Thursday.
Macey, who helps manage about $20 billion in assets,
compared the market's situation to the card game "Texas Hold
'Em" poker where players start out with cards they can see and
don't see additional cards until after rounds of betting.
"Based on the cards we can see now, which are things like
economic fundamentals, I think stocks are a fine place to be in
the longer term," he said. "However, there are still cards we
can't see, like what the resolution will be in Cyprus, that
could cause trouble."