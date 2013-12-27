Wall St Week Ahead-Big year ends with Wall St hopeful for 2014

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 27 As Wall Street's best year in
more than 15 draws to a close, few are expecting a repeat
performance in 2014, though traders have plenty of reasons to
feel optimistic.
While the market will likely enter January quietly, with
many traders still out for the holidays and few major catalysts,
the upward trend is seen continuing next week, especially in
some of 2013's high-flying names.
Economic growth is expected to accelerate next year,
boosting employment and consumer purchasing power. But with
markets repeatedly notching all-time highs, that may not
translate to market gains as dramatically as in 2013.
"There's a pervasive feeling that the economy is getting
better, and the Fed is still on the market's side after saying
it would keep rates low," said Donald Selkin, chief market
strategist at National Securities in New York.
"However, while new money will still be flowing into stocks
next year, probably we'll see less money come in. There's little
chance of another 30 percent gain or so next year."
The S&P 500 has risen 29 percent so far in 2013, its
best annual performance since 1997. The Dow Jones industrial
average is up 26 percent while the Nasdaq is up nearly 38
percent.
The gains have been widespread, with all 10 S&P 500 sectors
higher on the year. The weakest group, telecoms, rose
6.5 percent while consumer discretionary led the year
with a gain of 40 percent.
One of the market's biggest boosts this year -- the Federal
Reserve's stimulus program -- will not be as strong a factor
after the central bank announced a slowing of the program in
December. The Fed beginning in January will buy $75 billion in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds per month, down from $85
billion, and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires on
Jan. 31, suggested the U.S. central bank could continue to
slowly reduce that stimulus throughout 2014.
The latest Reuters poll showed analysts expect the S&P 500
to rise to 1,925 points by the end of 2014, which represents a
rise of 4.5 percent from current levels.
Subscription video company Netflix Inc was the
S&P's strongest performer in 2013, with a jump of almost 300
percent, followed by electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc
and semiconductor maker Micron Tech, both of
which climbed nearly 240 percent. Tesla Motors was
another standout, soaring 346 percent, while Facebook Inc
more than doubled.
These names could see further upside next week thanks to
"window dressing," a practice in which investors buy securities
with big gains to improve the appearance of their holdings
before presenting the results to clients. The 2013 year will
close out on Tuesday, with the market closed on Wednesday for
the New Year's Day holiday.
"Consumer discretionary and tech names have driven the
market over the past 12 months, so it wouldn't surprise me to
see continued upside on them next week," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
However, Dollarhide said the names were "priced for
perfection" and vulnerable to pullbacks next year.
"There won't be a sudden 'let's sell Micron and Netflix'
movement, but if profit growth slows or a conference call
doesn't go well, absolutely you could see a 20 to 30 percent
selloff after doubling this year," he said.
The fourth-quarter earnings season won't start in earnest
until the second week of January, but there will be a few clues
into the economy's strength coming out next week, with data on
consumer confidence and manufacturing.
Next week will also see reads on the housing market with
November pending home sales on tap for Monday and the
Case/Shiller report on October home prices on Tuesday. The
housing sector has been in focus as U.S. benchmark Treasury
yields rose to two-year highs, which could put pressure on
mortgage rates, which are typically driven by the yield on the
10-year Treasury note.
"If yields stay this high, I would consider that both a
technical and psychological negative for markets," said Mark
Grant, managing director at Southwest Securities in Fort
Lauderdale.
Pending home sales, or sales which are in contract but not
yet closed, are seen rising 1 percent while the October home
prices are expected to rise 0.8 percent.
In the latest week, the Dow rose 1.6 percent while the S&P
was up 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.3 percent.