REFILE-Wall St Week Ahead-A burst of energy with Exxon, Chevron on tap

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 25 Since late February, when
investors fell out of love with biotechnology and other
high-flying stocks, the market's fuel has been oil.
Energy names have been the best-performing sector in the S&P
500 since Feb. 25 when the selloff in high-growth stocks began.
The sector will look to build on recent gains when bellwethers
Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and
ConocoPhillips report results next week.
The rotation to value has limited the broader market's
selloff. That could continue: Morgan Stanley said in a recent
note that strong rotations to value names are usually followed
by longer periods of value leadership.
Energy sector funds have attracted inflows in nine of the
past 10 weeks; flows have averaged $488.9 million weekly over
the last four weeks, the most since March 2011, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
On a total return basis, energy is up more than 7
percent since Feb. 25, compared with a gain of just over 2
percent for the S&P 500 and a loss of 1.8 percent on
healthcare, the worst-performing sector in that
period.
"These big energy companies that pay dividends and have
solid buyback programs are more defensive in nature as long as
the price of the underlying commodity holds up," said Mike
O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
Both Exxon and Chevron rank among the top 10 dividend payers
in terms of absolute dollars, according to S&P Dow Jones
Indices. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2, significantly
below the S&P 500's 17.8, energy should continue to attract
investors as the rotation to value continues.
"A lot of the major oil companies are entering the next
phase of their life cycle, where there's more of an emphasis on
profitability and cost control," said Faisel Khan, senior oil
equity analyst at Citi in New York.
"We think that returns have a pretty good chance of growing
from here."
Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services
provider, said earlier this week that their customers are
stepping up spending to drill and complete wells as operating
budgets swell. Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc
also spoke of improved markets in North America.
According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, capacity utilization
in the oil extraction sector currently sits at 99.2 percent of
total capacity, far exceeding the average over the previous 40
years of about 92 percent.
So far in this earnings period, 14 energy names have
reported results, with 11 - or 79 percent - exceeding estimates,
making energy No. 1 among sectors with more than 10 companies
reporting.
"With investors generally underweight Big Oils, there are
early signs that significant negative consensus EPS revisions
are likely leveling off," said Asit Sen, an analyst at Cowen &
Co, referring to earnings per share estimates in a note this
week.
(Wall St Week Ahead appears every Friday. Questions or
comments on this column can be emailed to:
rodrigo.campos(at)thomsonreuters.com )
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)