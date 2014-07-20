RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-One volatile day does not a correction make

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 18 Volatility spiked on Thursday
after the tragedy of a downed civilian jetliner in Ukraine and
the mounting death toll in Gaza and Israel interrupted the
summer trading slumber.
Still, the bears may have to wait a while to call the start
of a correction.
Uncertainly took over Wall Street Thursday as investors fled
stocks, giving the S&P 500 its first decline of more than 1
percent in three months. The VIX posted its biggest one-day
percentage increase since April 2013, surging 32 percent. Volume
jumped 20 percent compared to the average so far this month.
Friday's rebound, however, suggests that the market's
attention to Ukraine and Gaza will be limited unless a wider
conflict erupts, with investors instead keeping their focus on
earnings.
"It's one thing to add to the geopolitical risk premium -
that's how you get a 1 percent move," said George Pearkes, an
analyst at research firm Bespoke Investment Group in Harrison,
New York.
"But it's another thing to say we're going to be in a bear
market because of some conflict between the United States and
Russia, or the West and Russia. For that to happen, you'd have
to see some trade war but we don't see that as likely."
World leaders demanded a credible investigation into how a
Malaysian airliner with 298 people on board was shot down over
eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Gaza's Palestinians
hunkered down as Hamas militants urged defiance after Israel
sent forces into the strip after days of cross-border fire.
Investors looking for the market to keep rising should also
temper expectations. Bespoke looked at 22 past instances when
the VIX jumped by 30 percent or more and found that one week
after such a move, the S&P 500 is up, on average, about 0.77
percent.
Most of that move comes on the following day, though, when
the S&P rises an average of 0.73 percent. The previous large VIX
jump, of more than 40 percent, was in April 2013 after a bombing
at the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
The weekly gains tend to be even more muted in the instances
when a 30 percent gain comes when the VIX itself is below 20 -
just a 0.51 percent rise.
That makes Friday's rebound significant - a 1 percent rise
after a 1.2 percent drop suggests investors have almost
completely shrugged off the news. To some, that's a worry about
the market's current mindset.
"I guess my explanation would be the (Federal Reserve) has
created a bubble," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"There's nothing out there right now indicating the Fed's
going to change anything and that's why, when we have these
dips, there's always buyers around."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)