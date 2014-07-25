WALL ST WEEKAHEAD-Even modest GDP bounce may support market

| NEW YORK, July 25
NEW YORK, July 25 Even if data next week shows a
mediocre rebound in U.S. economic growth, that might be enough
to keep the stock market aloft at record highs and the Federal
Reserve steadfast in its winding down of stimulus through bond
purchases.
U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter, due to
be released Wednesday, is forecast to have grown 3.2 percent.
Growth had shrunk 2.9 percent in the first quarter due to a
harsh winter and spending cuts tied to the federal Affordable
Care Act.
Still, some lackluster recent data on housing and capital
spending, plus a mixed bag of second-quarter earnings, have
raised the risk that even a moderate GDP bounce may fall short
of expectations.
Indeed, Friday's disappointing report on durable goods
orders in June spurred JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to shave their
second-quarter outlook by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6 percent
and 3.0 percent growth, respectively.
While recent anxiety over conflict in Ukraine and Middle
East has somewhat kept a lid on stock prices, it has not spooked
investors enough to prompt them to dump equities for bonds and
cash.
"The market has been resilient to these setbacks. They have
taken bad news in stride," said Steve Weiting, global chief
investment strategist with Citi Private Bank in New York.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.4 percent on
Friday after closing at a record high of 1987.98 on Thursday,
while benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was little
changed on the week at 2.48 percent.
There has been steady improvement on the job front. Domestic
jobless claims in the latest week fell to their lowest since
early 2006, while monthly jobs gains have jumped by more than
200,000 in each of past five months, a level of strength last
seen in the late 1990s.
While more Americans have returned to work, Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen told two Congressional panels earlier this
month she remained worried about stagnant wage growth and a low
inflation rate that is below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Those concerns have supported a notion that the Fed is in no
hurry to move away from its near-zero interest rate policy.
On Friday, U.S. short-term interest rate futures implied
that traders priced in a 53 percent chance of a Fed rate hike
in June 2015 and a 75 percent chance of such a move a
month later.
"We expect very little new information from the Fed next
week. We have been given a clear map going into October,"
Wieting said.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, is scheduled to announce whether it will further pare its
bond purchases - currently at $35 billion a month - at 2:00 p.m.
(1600 GMT) Wednesday.
