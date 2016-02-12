Wall St Week Ahead-Late-day buying could be start of turnaround

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 As U.S. stocks continue to
struggle in 2016, equities are showing some signs selling
pressure may be reaching an end.
The S&P 500 is down about 13 percent from its record
high in May, as oil remains mired below $30 a barrel, while
concerns about stability among banks and uncertainty about the
U.S. Federal Reserve's path of rate hikes have pushed investors
away from risk assets.
But recent trading action on an intraday basis suggests
investors may be starting to warm up to stocks again. In three
of the last four losing sessions, late-day buying took over in
a pattern that had begun to emerge at the end of January.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago, views that as a positive sign. He pointed out in a
recent note to clients that the so-called Smart Money Index,
which compares trading action at the beginning and end of day
trading, appears to have bottomed on January 12.
The rationale behind the index is that professionals tend to
dominate activity later in the trading session, and buying in
the latter stages is a positive signal.
"My suspicion is that you are seeing institutions nibble at
extremely compressed valuations," said Peter Kenny, equity
market strategist at Kenny & Co LLC in Denver.
"The bottom line is, if you are ending the session with a
positive trend, that tends to give the impression that there are
buyers out there."
However, while late-day buying may be a good sign, it also
could be preventing selling pressure from being exhausted - the
so-called "capitulation" that some market watchers are waiting
for before they race in to buy. Even Ablin, who sees the bright
side, says shares have to fall another five to ten percent
before they are fairly valued.
Another contrarian indicator released this week that could
bode well for stocks is the AAII investor sentiment survey,
which showed 48.7 percent of investors were bearish, near a
three-year high.
Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC Wealth
Management in Philadelphia noted the severely bearish sentiment
and said in a note to clients, "while this might seem
counter-intuitive, high amounts of negative sentiment versus
positive sentiment often are a prelude to a move higher in
stocks."
Earnings also will remain in play next week, with names such
as Priceline.com and Wal-Mart providing insight
into the health of the consumer after a positive retail sales
report on Friday.
Investors will also get data next week on regional
manufacturing in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which
has been weak, as well as inflation data and the minutes from
the most recent Fed meeting.
"If the U.S. economic landscape remains non-recessionary, if
we continue to see gains in several of the major data points
that have provided for a fairly constructive, maybe not equity
market, but economic narrative, then we see some traction," said
Kenny.
