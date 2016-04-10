Wall St Week Ahead-Suffering bank investors search for bright spots

(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. banks are generally
expected to post dismal results when their earnings season gets
under way next week, but some analysts say to dig deeper: the
fine print in the results, and what bank bosses say, could
actually help these long-suffering stocks bounce back.
Four of the S&P 500's top-weighted banks, J.P. Morgan Chase
, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and
Citigroup, are set to report grim first-quarter revenues
and profits starting on Wednesday.
Analysts are expecting first-quarter reports in the
financial sector to show a 9.2-percent decline in earnings and a
0.2-percent rise in sales.
The financials have been the worst performing S&P
500 sector this year, down 8 percent as the broader S&P
500 is flat.
"We think banks are about as low as they can go," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
Bank shares are cheap compared to the rest of the market.
Companies in the S&P financial sector are selling at roughly
12.8 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months, compared
with 16.7 times forward earnings for the broader S&P 500.
Investors like Ghriskey will be parsing those reports to
determine if the low prices present buying opportunities or
simply reflecting the sad reality of poor earnings for some time
to come.
Ghriskey, who said he'd be "very surprised to see positive
earnings," said he will look beyond the numbers in the case he
can gleam optimistic forecasts from bank managers. His firm is
modestly overweight on financial services.
The sector has remained troubled since the global financial
crisis as banks have battled prolonged low interest rates, faced
an onslaught of pricy reform mandates, and, more recently, were
hit by lending to risky oil and gas companies.
Even at seabed-low prices, it won't be easy for banks to
prove their shares are a good buy.
Investors will look for notes about the type of exposure
banks have to the energy sector, which is facing its first
quarterly loss in at least a decade, according to Thomson
Reuters data, and is expected to be the biggest drag on the S&P
500.
Bank shares could become more appealing if the companies can
show a relatively healthy energy portfolio or that they are
losing less money than expected on energy loans. Their forecasts
might also strengthen if oil prices are in fact settling, as has
seemed to be the case recently.
U.S. oil prices, which had fallen to a low of about $26 a
barrel by mid-February, had stabilized near $40 in March.
Investors will also look for signs of strength in banks'
investment and trading arms, said Nomura senior analyst Steven
Chubak.
"Any constructive comments on the capital markets outlook
would be well-received given the very challenging operating
backdrop in Q1," Chubak said.
Kim Forrest, vice president at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh, does not expect much from the financial sector going
into earnings week, but said investors will be looking for
opportunity due to the low prices.
An incentive to buy could include commentary about an
increase in the demand for loans and banking products. "That
could propel their shares higher," Forrest said.
Earnings week begins in earnest across sectors on Monday,
with metals company Alcoa scheduled as the first to
report. Looking at the broad S&P 500, analysts' forecasts have
been reduced so low that many companies are likely to beat
estimates despite frail earnings.
