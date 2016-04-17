Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for trough in profit downturn

(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 15 As earnings season shifts
into high gear next week in what is expected to be the weakest
U.S. quarterly results reporting period since 2009, the hope
among some is that this is as bad as it's going to get.
The U.S. earnings recession that began in the third quarter
of 2015 is expected to continue until the second quarter, with
profits slated to fall 2.2 percent - not as bad as the nearly 8
percent drop expected in the first quarter.
Reporting ramps up next week, with results from top tech
names Alphabet International Business Machines
and Intel, as well as a host of consumer names
including Starbucks, Yum Brands and Coca-Cola
Co..
Cautiously optimistic strategists are pointing to the modest
rebound in oil and other commodity prices, a softening dollar
and slow-but-steady growth in the U.S. economy as reasons to
expect an improvement in earnings.
The first quarter, should it come in as expected, would mark
a third straight quarterly decline in earnings and a fifth
straight fall in revenue. Going forward, year-over-year
comparisons should improve, said Richard Bernstein, chief
executive and chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein
Advisors in New York.
"All it takes is you just don't replay 2015," said
Bernstein, who thinks the low point of the profit downturn may
have been at the end of last year, based on trailing
four-quarter data. He is overweight sectors he considers
sensitive to the profit cycle - energy, materials, financials
and technology.
U.S. oil prices, at around $40 a barrel, are well off their
mid-February lows near $26, while the U.S. dollar index
is down 3.7 percent from a year ago and U.S. unemployment is now
near an eight-year low.
A turnaround in profits would blunt one of investors'
biggest worries, an ongoing weak earnings cycle. The S&P 500 has
recovered from a sharp early-year selloff and is up 1.8 percent
year to date, while its price-to-earnings ratio is above its
long-term average.
Still, the market is 2.5 percent below its May 2015 high,
and there are plenty of concerns keeping investors from becoming
too upbeat at this point. Just 28 percent of investors surveyed
this week by the American Association of Individual Investors
expect higher stock prices in the next six months, below the
long-term average of 39 percent.
Analysts currently project a 7.8 percent decline in
first-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data, and
Goldman Sachs analysts say forecasts are still too optimistic.
"Company guidance for Q2 is likely to be negative, leading
to lower EPS forecast," they wrote in a research note. They
noted that about 20 percent of S&P 500 companies tend to report
forward guidance, and the percentage of companies lowering
expectations has increased over time, hitting 83 percent during
the final three months of 2015.
"We expect negative 2016 full-year EPS revisions will
continue as managements once again issue negative warnings
guidance for the new quarter," they wrote.
Also worrying some investors, cash flow has declined for S&P
500 companies in the past year, making it harder for them to buy
back shares. Buybacks help boost earnings numbers on a per-share
basis.
One narrow bit of optimism: analysts' negative revisions in
estimates may be bottoming out. Estimates for the first quarter
dropped by 3.1 percentage points from the beginning of December
to mid-January, but estimates for the second quarter fell just
0.9 points from March 1 to now, Thomson Reuters data shows.
"We don't believe we're likely to see an inflection in
earnings (in the second quarter), but the overall rate of change
is more likely to moderate," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager at U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve.
