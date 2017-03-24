Wall St Week Ahead-Bull market not dead as tax reform takes spotlight

| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 The death of the Republican
healthcare reform may not prove to be the knife to the heart of
the bull market some had feared, but to keep the Trump Trade
alive investors should temper expectations for the breadth of
expected tax cuts.
Anxiety over prospects for the healthcare bill gave stocks
their largest weekly drop since the November presidential
election. But its failure to pass could also force the Trump
administration to come up with a palatable tax reform that could
deliver this year some of the stimulus Wall Street has rallied
on.
The S&P 500 rose as much as 12 percent since the surprise
Nov. 8 election win President Donald Trump, mostly on bets that
lower taxes, deregulation and fiscal stimulus would boost
economic growth and corporate earnings.
As he acknowledged defeat for the healthcare bill, Trump
said Republicans would likely pivot to tax reform. Bets on that
shift in focus were seen in stocks late on Friday, as the market
cut its day losses when news of the health bill being pulled
emerged.
"The market believes it raises the probability of a tax cut
later this year since Trump is showing more strategic behavior.
(It) puts the market a little more at ease," said Paul Zemsky,
chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies and solutions
at Voya Investment Management in New York.
On the campaign trail Trump promised to lower the corporate
tax to 15 percent. In order to make the tax reform
revenue-neutral, and agreeable to the most money-sensitive wing
of his party, his administration counted on savings from the
health bill that will no longer materialize.
"If we want to get something passed by the August break,
it’s going to look a lot like tax reform light,” said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"If we settle somewhere between the 25-30 percent corporate
tax rate, that is far from the 15 percent offered in the
campaign trail and the 20 percent currently in the House plan,
(and) I think that’s where we end up."
Softer cuts in corporate taxes leave stocks vulnerable after
a rally on hopes for more, he said.
"It’s not a negative, it’s just not the positive the market
had priced in."
Aside from Trump's pro-growth agenda some investors have
pointed to an improving global economy and expectations for
double-digit growth in corporate earnings as support for the
lofty valuations in stocks.
"The evidence suggests to me that there is some Trump fairy
dust sprinkled on this rally. That said, the underlying
fundamentals do look better," said Alan Gayle, director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
A survey on Friday showed Germany's private sector grew at
the fastest pace in nearly six years in March, suggesting an
acceleration in growth for Europe's largest economy in the first
quarter.
Stocks could also turn to earnings to justify their price.
First quarter earnings are expected to grow by more than 10
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. In another sign of
investor bullishness, February's reading on consumer confidence
touched its highest level since July 2001.
If earnings fail to deliver double-digit growth, stocks
could again be seen as too expensive. At $18 per dollar of
expected earnings over the next 12 months, investors are paying
near the most since 2004 for the S&P 500.
"The advance we’ve had and the large spike in confidence,
the expectations on the economy and earnings expectations - we
continue to believe it is too high," said Julian Emanuel,
executive director of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy at
UBS Securities in New York.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)