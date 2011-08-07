UPDATE 1-Wall St Week Ahead: Investors try to look past panic

* S&P 500 largest weekly percentage drop since Nov 2008
* Downgrade of U.S. from S&P may unnerve investors
* Fed seen with few options for Aug. 9 FOMC meeting
* Italy pledges austerity, equity markets bounce back
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 7 Wall Street hit the panic
button last week and survived. But the shocks have left
investors stranded.
Following its worst week in almost three years, the S&P 500
has fallen into correction territory and year-end forecasts are
already being lowered. Safe havens like gold and the Swiss
franc rallied.
Economic growth has slowed and budget-cutting legislation
recently passed in the U.S. Congress could further dampen
economic activity.
That leaves the path uncertain. So what are investors to
expect in the weeks ahead?
"In a word, volatility," said Citigroup strategist Jamie
Searle.
The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, the market's gauge of
anxiety, had its largest daily percentage spike since early
2007 on Thursday.
Another source of worry was thrown into the mix late on
Friday when Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its
top-notch triple-A credit rating. In its report on the action,
S&P sounded pessimistic that U.S. lawmakers could reach the
consensus needed to rein in deficits that were responsible for
this ratings cut.
"The long-term implications are daunting," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer of Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"Short-term, Treasuries remain a premier safe-haven refuge."
The downgrade was seen as compounding uncertainty in
Europe, which is facing its own issues related to government
debt.
Germany and France on Sunday reiterated their commitment to
implementing the decisions of last month's emergency EU summit,
in an effort to restore confidence in turbulent financial
markets. For details, see [ID:nnLDE77607W]
The finance ministers of the G7 major powers are "very
likely" to hold a conference call later on Sunday to discuss
turmoil in the financial markets, according to a British
Treasury source, but no details were immediately available.
NO MAGIC FIX SEEN FROM THE FED
Until June, equity investors could count on the Federal
Reserve to keep pumping money into the financial system,
boosting equity and commodity prices. The $600 billion the Fed
used to buy assets in a second round of quantitative easing --
known as QE2 -- flooded markets with cash and helped lower
interest rates.
But that is over now.
Following a political showdown in Congress that took the
United States to the brink of a debt default amid a bitter
battle to rein in spending, few expect more fiscal stimulus.
And additional action from the Fed is unlikely after its
meeting Tuesday.
"There is certainly not going to be any fiscal stimulus
coming, given the debt situation we are in," said Paul
Mendelssohn, chief investment strategist of Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"You've got so much discord and so much dysfunctionality in
Washington that (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke has to think twice
before he does anything."
Fears of another recession have crept back, fed by flagging
economic growth and a perceived inability of politicians on
both sides of the Atlantic to deal with escalating government
debt.
In Europe, a credit crisis that initially hit Ireland,
Greece and Portugal escalated and now threatens to engulf
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy. Bond yields
soared last week to highs not seen in more than a decade,
worrying investors about Rome's ability to finance -- and
balance -- its budget.
During the afternoon of New York's Friday market session,
Italy pledged to speed up austerity measures and social reforms
in return for European Central Bank help with funding.
The European Central Bank faced a decision on Sunday
whether to buy Italian bonds to try to prevent the euro zone
debt crisis from widening. [ID:nL6E7J707B]
PANIC BEGETS PANIC
Having fallen in nine of the last 10 sessions, the S&P 500
.SPX closed the week down 7.2 percent -- its biggest
percentage drop since the third week of November 2008.
Selling was broad as average daily volume for the week
soared to 11.6 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. That represents about a 55
percent jump from what was until last week the yearly average
of nearly 7.5 billion.
Frantic moves in markets like the ones seen last week go
beyond curbing investor confidence. Nervous consumers hold off
on spending and corporations do not sell their products and
services so earnings do not rise and stock prices fall,
creating a vicious cycle.
"We're facing years of markets that will be at times scary
and chaotic and that won't be providing the kinds of returns
people want to expect from investments," said Rob Arnott,
chairman of Research Affiliates in Newport Beach, California,
who oversees $80 billion in assets.
"Most people think double-digits in the past was not
difficult so, 'I'm going to be conservative and expect 7 to 8
percent.' But that's not what the markets are priced to give
you -- it's more like 3 to 5 percent," Arnott said.
Following downgrades to U.S. gross domestic product
estimates and weak global figures on factory and services
sector activity, hopes for a boom in the second half of the
year have evaporated.
"I just don't think 3 percent GDP growth in the second half
is anywhere close to realistic at this point," said Keith
Davis, a bank analyst and principal at money manager Farr,
Miller & Washington in Washington, D.C. "The third quarter is
starting off pretty slow, and people are bringing down their
numbers."
Credit Suisse equity strategists on Friday cut their
year-end estimate for the S&P 500 by 7 percent to 1,350 from
1,450, with 1,400 as the target for year-end 2012.
Contrarian views are nevertheless ready to dismiss the
panic and take it as a good time to jump back in.
"The biggest fear in our mind is: 'Is it a self-fulfilling
prophecy? Is the market volatility causing people to really
pull back?'" said Thomas Villalta, portfolio manager for Jones
Villalta Asset Management in Austin, Texas.
"I think you'll see things kind of calm down over the
weekend, and I suspect next week will be a better week for the
market as people calm down and reassess the situation," he
added.
