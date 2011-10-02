RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: Europe, China woes fuel earnings worries

(Repeating column that initially moved late Friday)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 2 Investors are worried U.S.
earnings growth may finally fall back to earth as turmoil in
Europe and signs of a less robust Chinese economy hurt foreign
support.
The euro zone's debt crisis and weakness in China have
fueled investor concern that the global economy could tip back
into recession, possibly dampening U.S. earnings growth at a
time when the U.S. economy is still struggling to gain ground.
Overseas sales have helped U.S. companies beat earnings
expectations in the last couple of years, with foreign sales
totaling 30 percent on average for Standard & Poor's 500
companies.
"If the euro region is crumbling, that's going to have a
tremendous negative impact" on companies like McDonald's
(MCD.N), said Todd Schoenberger, managing director at LandColt
Trading in Wilmington, Delaware.
"I'm not expecting a big earnings quarter," he said. "We've
been getting the clues already."
The most recent company to trouble investors about the
earnings outlook is Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N), whose shares
tumbled 12.1 percent to $28.09 on Friday after the industrial
conglomerate cut its third-quarter and full-year earnings
forecast to below market estimates.
Investor pessimism is already high.
The S&P 500 .SPX finished the quarter with its worst
performance since 2008, and many strategists have slashed their
forecasts for year's end. For details, see [ID:nS1E78Q1RC]
The S&P 500 dropped 14.3 percent in the third quarter,
losing about $1.7 trillion in market capitalization.
A disappointing third-quarter earnings period, which begins
the second week of October, could only trigger more losses,
analysts said. Stronger-than-expected earnings helped stocks
claw back from 12-year lows in 2009.
This week, investors also will be bracing for data on the
U.S. job market, among the weakest parts of the economy. The
government's September employment report is due Friday, while
U.S. manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply
Management is due Monday. The ISM services-sector index is set
for release on Wednesday.
CURRENCY CUSHION MAY BE THINNER
Companies reporting earnings have benefited for the last
decade from weakness in the dollar, which helped overseas
revenue figures.
With the euro EUR= down 7.4 percent this quarter, the
biggest quarterly loss by percentage since mid-2010, companies
could lose some of that currency cushion.
"I think you'll see a lot of companies blaming problems on
Europe," said Justin Walters, co-founder of Bespoke Investment
Group in Harrison, New York.
Walters said excluding companies that report no
international sales, the average percentage of overseas revenue
for the S&P 500 is 41 percent.
The euro-zone debt crisis has investors worried about a
repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
In China, which has been a major engine of growth for the
global economy, data has shown some weakness. On Friday,
figures showed the country's manufacturing shrank for the third
month in a row and had the longest contractional streak since
2009. [ID:nL3E7KU097]
Analysts have slowly been reducing earnings forecasts for
the quarter.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to have risen 13.3
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
forecast was for 17 percent growth on July 1.
"If there's a very drastic downturn in the European
economic zone, that portion of U.S. earnings will be impacted,"
said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at
Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which
manages about $14.8 billion.
But she and other strategists are optimistic that the
earnings period will not disappoint, and could even present a
buying opportunity.
"U.S. multinationals don't necessarily derive all of their
additional earnings (from Europe), and in China, data seems to
be showing a slowdown but not in hard-landing territory,"
Trunow said.
Other strategists said the dramatic cost-cutting that U.S.
companies started in the 2008 financial crisis will help to
keep bottom-line earnings numbers relatively healthy.
"In our view, corporate America has learned to make money
in this environment," said Hank Smith, chief investment officer
at Haverford Trust Co in Philadelphia.
