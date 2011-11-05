UPDATE 2-Wall St Week Ahead: Coping with Europe's chaos

(Recasts top 7 paragraphs)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stock investors have had
to take their own self-help course on living with uncertainty
due to Europe's crisis, and they may need to draw on that next
week because it's never clear when the next upheaval will
come.
Sentiment will probably receive a boost after Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou won a parliamentary confidence vote
early Saturday. [ID:nL6E7M4475]
The vote helped the cash-strapped country avoid snap
elections that would have destroyed its bailout deal and turned
up the flames on the euro zone's economic crisis, though risks
to the global financial system remain.
Greece is still in turmoil. Papandreou signaled he would
still stand down, calling for a new coalition to ram the
bailout deal through parliament and keep the nation from going
bankrupt.
Other challenges haven't gone away, such as keeping
countries like Italy from going the way of Greece. So, while
investors may cheer the Greece vote, two years of crisis have
taught them to be vigilant of new risks emerging from Europe's
debt debacle.
"It takes away the risk of a referendum or renegotiating
new terms. Net-net it's a 'risk-on' event," Thomas Roth,
executive director of U.S. government bond trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA, in New York, said about the
Greece vote.
"How much you can rally on this? It may be temporary at
best. You have still have a lot of risks like Italy. We just
don't know ... All in all, it's a slight positive for stocks
and a slight negative for bonds."
Though investors are cautious, stocks may be able to keep
in place the recent upward trend as more evidence suggests the
U.S. economy is progressing despite Europe's woes.
Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report suggested some
improvement in October, even though the headline payroll
numbers appeared weaker than expected.
"What I'm seeing at the moment is that investors are
getting more reassured with the picture that the U.S. may
actually do OK despite the troubles in Europe," said Natalie
Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which manages
about $13 billion.
"The more recent datapoints on the U.S. economy and
earnings profiles are supporting that assertion," she said.
Stocks ended with losses for the week.
But on Monday, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
.SPX posted an 11 percent gain for October, its best monthly
percentage rise since December 1991.
With results in from some 433 of the S&P 500 companies, 70
percent have beaten forecasts on third-quarter earnings,
defying views that growth would be hit by the problems in
Europe and a slower economy in China.
Analysts have said earnings growth has helped to support
the market and has taken some of the focus away from Europe,
even if just momentarily.
More reports are expected next week, including several
retailers like Macy's (M.N), whose results could shed some
light on how the holiday shopping season may go.
"If there isn't a lot of resolution on the European front,
some of the big company earnings could be market movers. There
are a lot of positives about the U.S. economy, and strong
earnings are one of them," said Rob Morgan, chief investment
strategist at Fulcrum Securities in Philadelphia.
EUROPE STILL CAUSE FOR VOLATILITY
Still, strategists see plenty of volatility ahead, making
any big moves hard for short-term investors.
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX fell 1.1 percent to close
at 30.16 on Friday, but is well above levels from just last
summer. It was trading near 20 in early August.
On the week, the VIX rose 22.9 percent following wide
market swings in four of five trading sessions.
"It's all Europe all the time unless we hear otherwise. The
underlying tone and theme in the market will be set in Europe
until or unless there's some finality to the debt crisis," said
Steve Sosnick, equity risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive
Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Similarly, options strategist Frederic Ruffy of
WhatsTrading.com, a website headquartered in New York, said:
"Investors wait to see whether Greece will implement tough and
unpopular austerity measures to avoid a messy debt default."
By taking a longer-term approach, though, some investors
have been able to see the current situation as a buying
opportunity, analysts said.
Stock valuations are cheap, so if earnings hold up,
investors are likely to be better positioned in stocks than in
bonds or cash, they said.
The S&P 500 forward price-to-earnings ratio is now at 12,
its lowest in years.
"Savvy investors are using the dips to put some money to
work, but this is a very difficult market if you're a
short-term trader," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist
at The Davidson Cos. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Besides earnings, U.S. economic news has helped keep
worries about another recession at bay.
Non-farm payrolls rose a tepid 80,000 in October, below
economists' expectations. But employers added 102,000 more jobs
than previously estimated in August and September.
And the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 9 percent. It had
been stuck at 9.1 percent for three straight months.
Among key economic reports next week are the government's
data on the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Ryan Vlastelica, Doris Frankel and Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan
Paschal and Burton Frierson)