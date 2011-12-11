UPDATE 1-Wall St Week Ahead: Warnings bode ill for earnings

By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Dec 11 On top of euro-zone debt
troubles, Wall Street now has to worry about sagging sales from
Europe as a recession in the region seems more likely.
Warnings from companies such as chemical maker DuPont and chip maker Texas Instruments suggest the
crisis may already be taking its toll on corporate America.
While holiday shopping started on an upbeat note, corporate
warnings could sour the cheerful mood for some investors.
"We are now beginning to see the collateral damage of the
events in Europe with the earnings guidance cuts," wrote Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Fourth-quarter and first-quarter earnings growth estimates
for Standard & Poor's 500 companies have been cut sharply since
July, underscoring worries about the outlook for companies.
Earnings are now expected to increase 10.1 percent for the
fourth quarter, down from a growth estimate of 15 percent at
the start of October, and from an estimate of 17.6 percent in
July, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The data also showed that negative pre-announcements by
companies are outpacing positive ones by the biggest ratio
since the second quarter of 2001.
Late Thursday, Texas Instruments cut its revenue outlook
for the current quarter, citing lower demand, while DuPont
lowered its full-year profit forecast on Friday.
Overseas, German specialty chemicals group Wacker Chemie also cut its outlook, with the industry worried about
slower global growth.
Among others in technology, Lattice Semiconductor Corp cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook on Friday.
Stocks mostly brushed off the bearish news on earnings,
focusing instead on Europe after nearly all European Union
leaders agreed to build a closer fiscal union to battle the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
CHILL WIND FROM EUROPE
But the market for months has struggled with the news from
Europe, which featured the lack of resolution to the debt
crisis, creating high uncertainty for investors.
"Today was a positive move forward. Unfortunately, European
austerity will impact global corporate earnings going into the
next year," said Chad Morganlander, a portfolio manager at
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"European policy-makers' inability to placate investor
fears has business decision-makers hesitant to give positive
light to the coming months," he said.
Stocks ended with gains for a second straight week, and the
profit warnings came on the heels of what has been considered a
fairly robust third-quarter reporting period.
Last week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.9
percent and the Nasdaq was up 0.8 percent.
For the year, the Dow is up 5.24 percent, while the S&P 500
is off 0.20 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.23 percent.
Earnings increased 17.9 percent for the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters data, up from a forecast for 13.1
percent growth in early October.
Prospects for profit and revenue growth have been among the
chief reasons why a good number of analysts remain optimistic
about stocks heading into 2012.
Kenneth Fisher, a billionaire investor and author whose
money management firm oversees $40 billion in assets, said 2012
"will be a very nice year" for the United States.
"Revenue growth, as a function of the economy, is pretty
damn gangbusters," he said at the Reuters 2012 Investment
Outlook Summit last week.
FORECASTS HIT
Still, the aggregate change in consensus earnings estimates
has been coming down even over the past month, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data. All but two S&P 500 sectors --
healthcare and consumer staples -- show negative earnings
revisions to estimates over the past 30 days, the data showed.
Materials and financials are among sectors showing the
biggest drops in estimates.
For the fourth quarter, earnings for the materials sector
are now expected to have decreased 1.4 percent from a year ago,
while in October, earnings were expected to have risen 25.6
percent.
Financials, seen as the sector most sensitive to euro-zone
problems, also have taken a hit. Sector earnings are expected
to have increased 18.3 percent for the fourth quarter, down
from an Oct. 3 forecast for growth of 26.6 percent.
S&P 500 revenue is expected to have increased 6.6 percent
in the fourth quarter, compared with revenue growth of 11.1
percent in the third quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"A lot of companies are talking about Europe," and its
effect going forward, said Greg Harrison, Thomson Reuters
earnings research analyst. Lackluster trading volumes are also
going to affect financials here in the United States, he said.
Companies seemed more optimistic heading into 2011.
Consumer confidence was higher, and the crisis in Europe seemed
more contained.
Among companies with disappointing outlooks a year ago were
Xilinx and Jo-Ann Stores, which forecast a weak 2011
profit on Dec 1, 2010, but was bought by a private equity firm
in January.
