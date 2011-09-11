RPT-Wall St Week Ahead: Stocks primed for more volatilty

(Repeating item that initially moved late on Friday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Investors will grapple with
more turbulence surrounding Europe's deepening debt problems
this week and the prospect of another round of dismal data on
the faltering U.S. economy.
More volatility is almost guaranteed after the top German
official at the European Central bank quit and rumors
circulated throughout global markets that Greece will default
this weekend. Greece later called the rumor market speculation
designed to hurt the euro.
Recent market trading patterns and options activity also
suggest August's roller-coaster ride will keep apace throughout
September.
Juergen Stark's sudden resignation from the ECB on Friday
came after a conflict over the bank's policy of buying
government bonds to combat the euro zone's debt crisis, raising
questions about a program that has been a key market stabilizer
in recent months. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K91CF]
"You can tie our stock market directly to European banks --
the problem they have is sovereign debt exposure," said Jack de
Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in
Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
In a light week for earnings with only electronics retailer
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and diversified manufacturer Pall Corp
PLL.N among S&P 500 companies set to report, investors will
eye a batch of data for any clues the economy has regained its
footing. Economic readings over the past two months have left
little reason for optimism.
But the euro zone, where a two-year sovereign debt crisis
has unsettled investors worldwide, will be the real focus.
De Gan noted the ECB's critical role in potentially solving
the sovereign debt issue, highlighting the implications for
global markets on any reports of internal turmoil.
"Europe matters right now -- the ECB resignation, Trichet's
keeping rates flat as opposed to outright cutting them," said
Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist, at Federated
Investors in New York. "There are rumors I can't substantiate,
but the rumors are still out there that this is the weekend
Greece goes bust.
"So certainly, Europe is going to capture our attention,"
Orlando said.
A senior U.S. official, speaking after the close of the
Group of Seven meeting in France, said there was no doubt
European officials have the ability to cope with the issue and
want to show markets they have the will to do so.
Data on tap for the coming week includes retail sales along
with the consumer price and producer price indexes for August.
Also expected are regional manufacturing surveys by the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank and by the New York Federal
Reserve Bank, both of which showed contractions in factory
activity last month.
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Garthwaite boosted the
probability of a mild recession to 25 percent from 20 percent,
citing U.S growth concerns and poor political leadership in
Europe. He lowered his 2011 target on the S&P 500 to 1,180 from
1,220, while also cutting his 2012 target to 1,260 from 1,300.
"Each bit of this data theoretically gets us down the road
to understanding what the true state of the economy is. I
expect overreaction to rule the day," said Kim Caughey Forrest,
a senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
At the same time, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has been
mired in a range of about 100 points -- between 1,120 and 1,220
-- for the past month, leaving the market susceptible to wide
swings on a daily basis.
"We are just kind of in this nowhere zone," said Ken
Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities New York.
"We haven't broken through to the downside but nor have we
broken it to the upside. So what you are going to continue to
get is this erratic movement in the market until at some point,
it's going to have break out one way or the other."
The continued rise in the CBOE Volatility index .VIX also
points to large moves in the market. The index rose nearly 20
percent to top the 40 level for the first time since Aug. 26,
indicating a rise in investor skittishness.
"I expect high volatility (this) week, big swings to the
upside and downside. The VIX is quite high and pretty
elevated," said Randy Frederick, director of trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co in Austin, Texas.
"When the VIX is rising the way it is, that generally means
the puts are going up too."
(Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Rodrigo Campos;
Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Wall St Week Ahead appears every Sunday. Questions or
comments on this one can be e-mailed to:
charles.mikolajczak@thomsonreuters.com)