Wall St Week Ahead-Optimism among S&P 500 CEOs as Trump takes power

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small
parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that
his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will
boost corporate profits.
In the days ahead of Friday's inauguration, senior
executives from Morgan Stanley, Delta Air Lines
and other major U.S. corporations said the Trump White House has
already sparked a brighter outlook for business.
"There is certainly more reason to be optimistic as we enter
2017 than there was at the beginning of 2016," Morgan Stanley
CEO James Gorman said on Tuesday after his bank said profit
doubled in the fourth quarter. He pointed to factors including a
surge in consumer confidence after the Nov. 8 election and lower
taxes promised by Trump.
Just under way, fourth-quarter earnings reporting season is
providing a glimpse of what major large companies expect under
Trump, and their take is largely positive so far.
Over a dozen S&P 500 companies reporting results in the last
week have signaled optimism about potential tax cuts,
infrastructure spending, employee benefit costs and reduced
regulation.
With corporate earnings already on the mend after a slump in
oil prices and a strong dollar last year, S&P 500 companies are
expected on average to grow their earnings by 6.3 percent in the
December quarter and 13.6 percent in the March quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Since the November election, the S&P 500 has rallied 6
percent to record highs, in part due to expectations Trump will
pass policies that stimulate the economy. Banks have led gains,
with investors betting Trump will roll back regulations passed
by President Barack Obama following the 2008 financial crisis,
which many investors say went too far.
After United Continental Holdings on Tuesday posted
lower December-quarter profits, airline President Scott Kirby
told analysts on a call, "It feels like we are on a really good
path. It felt to me like there was an inflection point after the
election for business demand."
An also upbeat Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian
told analysts this month that he was excited about potential
infrastructure spending promised by Trump, as well as a chance
to make his case about unfair competition from Middle Eastern
airlines heavily subsidized by governments.
Vince Delie, Chief Executive of F.N.B., which own
First National Bank, said on a quarterly conference call on
Thursday that he was saw more confidence among commercial
customers and a potential pickup in lending.
"There are at least conversations occurring about larger
capex opportunities within our customer base, which didn't
happen before," Delie said.
Not everyone is over the moon, however. Kansas City
Southern's CEO bemoaned an uncertain environment on
Friday after the cross-border railroad reported lower quarterly
profits, hurt by a slump in Mexico's peso since Trump's
election.
"Obviously the political and economic uncertainty is
probably first and foremost on most of our minds, and the irony
of us reporting earnings on the Inauguration Day of the 45th
President is not entirely lost on us," Chief Executive Patrick
Ottensmeyer told analysts.
Indeed, some business leaders and lobbyists in Washington
who were initially enthusiastic about Trump's victory have begun
to exhibit some hesitance over his agenda amid confusing
messages on healthcare, taxes and trade.
SURGING CONFIDENCE
Still, while Trump's views on immigration and a range of
other issues are at odd with many Americans, most small
businesses and consumers do see a brighter future as he launches
his presidency.
An index of small business confidence in December hit a
12-year high, according to the National Federation of
Independent Business.
The U.S. consumer confidence index in December hit its
highest level since August 2001, a month before the Sept. 11
attacks.
Following strong stock gains in November and December, many
on Wall Street are concerned that Trump may fail to deliver on
all of his promises. A Republican-controlled Congress might balk
at infrastructure spending or tax reductions that significantly
widen the federal budget deficit.
Other investors worry that Trump could follow through on
campaign-trail threats to tear up global trade deals and crack
down on illegal immigrants from Mexico who provide low-wage
labor in agriculture, restaurants and other industries.
"Folks are potentially underestimating the degree to which
Trump is serious about real reform on trade an immigration,"
warned Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global
Asset Management. "Investors, in general, are hopeful Trump will
take a more pragmatic approach on those issues."
Over the past two months, Trump has publicly targeted and
threatened a range of multinationals, including Ford Motor
, General Motors, Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin. That may have left CEOs wary of publicly
disagreeing with his policies.
"You don't want to step on a mine. So the best course of
action is to be somewhat optimistic, positive but also somewhat
noncommittal so you're not trapped one way or another," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York.
Trump's frequent use of Twitter to single out companies for
criticism or praise has created volatile spikes in trading of
their shares, which is good for online brokers including Charles
Schwab and TD Ameritrade.
"Each time, it's a new market event and a potential trading
opportunity for our clients. Like everyone else, we're watching
it with interest," TD Ameritrade Director of Finance Jeff Goeser
said on a conference call on Wednesday after the company
reported an increase in quarterly profits.
