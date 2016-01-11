WisdomTree starts year with downgrade and big decline

NEW YORK Jan 11 Shares of WidsomTree Investments tumbled Monday after Goldman Sachs cut its rating and price target on the stock, putting the sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on pace for its longest losing streak ever and casting doubt on its ability to recover quickly.

The company has given up 23 percent of its value in the last eight days alone, and is off more than 50 percent from its record closing high in August as a global stock selloff hit it particularly hard. Wisdom Tree specializes in currency-hedging foreign exchange traded funds, which have given up a lot of ground in early going in 2016.

On Monday Goldman lowered its rating to "sell" and cut its price target to $14.50 from $22 per share, citing increasing competition in the quantitative-driven ETF space in which WisdomTree made its name and the impact of flat equity and bond markets on organic growth. By mid-afternoon shares had fallen 9.3 percent to $12.06.

Goldman said those challenges should weigh on the company's long-term growth. Many of its funds profit from export-driven economies like Japan's because a decline in currencies helps exporters. But weakness in China, easing monetary policy in Japan and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar has diluted the value of other currencies, boosting the costs of many of those exports.

All ten of WisdomTree's top ETFs are showing negative total returns so far this year, including the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF HEDJ, down 7.1 percent through Friday, and DXJ, down 7.2 percent, according to Morningstar Inc

Monday's declines put the stock on track for its eighth straight day of declines, which would be the longest in its 14-year history.

WisdomTree shares currently are selling at 18.9 times the company's expected 12-month forward earnings, well above the price-earnings ratios of competitors such as BlackRock at 8.7 and Janus Capital at 12.4. The median for its peers is 12.4 times forward earnings. WisdomTree currently has $48.9 billion in assets under management.

Thomson Reuters StarMine holds an intrinsic valuation on the stock of $15.22, above its most recent price. But relative valuation ranks, which compares a stock to its peers, stands at 22 out of 100. A score of 100 indicates the best value.

WisdomTree has had a long nice run in its flagship currency-hedging funds. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF - which invests in Japanese stocks and uses derivatives to peel out currency moves - outperformed its non-hedged counterparts by at least nine percentage points in 2012, 2013 and 2014. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)