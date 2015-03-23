UPDATE 1-Franklin Templeton files opening brief in appeal of Stockton, CA, bankruptcy exit plan

(Adds background, comments from brief)
March 23 The holdout creditor in Stockton,
California's bankruptcy case filed its opening brief in an
appeal of the city's reorganization plan on Monday, claiming "no
bondholder has ever received so little in the history of
municipal bankruptcy."
The creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton
Investments, said Stockton's plan to exit Chapter 9 bankruptcy
was discriminatory and punitive.
Franklin said it would receive less than 1 percent of its
$30.5 million unsecured claim in the case, now before the U.S.
Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the Ninth Circuit.
The brief claimed that by confirming a plan providing such a
small distribution, compared with recoveries of 52 percent to
100 percent for other unsecured claims, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Christopher Klein erred in backing Stockton's exit plan.
"The court's errors of law, and the erroneous findings of
fact on which those conclusions were premised, require reversal
and remand with a direction for the city to fashion equitable
plan treatment for Franklin," the brief said.
Suffering a steep decline in revenue, Stockton filed for
bankruptcy protection from its creditors in 2012. The Northern
California city of about 300,000 residents got the green light
from Klein to exit Chapter 9 last fall over objections by
Franklin's legal team.
The Franklin team argued that Stockton would leave its two
funds with little while leaving the city's pension fund, the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, untouched.
Stockton's case had been closely watched in the $3.6
trillion U.S. municipal debt market, with a focus on its pension
dispute. The issue is of growing concern for state and local
governments, especially whether pensions can be cut during
bankruptcy.
Klein said Stockton had the authority to cut pensions but
the city declined to do so. It instead eliminated health care
for more than 1,000 of its retired employees to help cut
spending.
The city also reworked labor agreements, won concessions
from various creditors and won voter approval for a sales-tax
increase to help bolster its finances, moves that helped it win
Klein's support for its reorganization plan.
The plan took effect last month.
The case is In re City of Stockton, California, in U.S.
Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the Ninth Circuit, Case No.
EC-14-1550
For Franklin: James Johnston, Jones Day
For Stockton: Marc Levinson, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
