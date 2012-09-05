版本:
ADM says some U.S. Gulf export facilities damaged by Isaac

Sept 5 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland said on Wednesday that some of its export facilities at the U.S. Gulf Coast were damaged by heavy wind and rainfall from Hurricane Isaac, which came ashore near New Orleans last week as a category 1 storm.

The Decatur, Illinois-based company, which operates four export terminals on the Mississippi River near the Gulf, expects the facilities to return to normal operating schedules this week, spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said.

