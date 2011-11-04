At a loss for power? Join the generator generation

Nov 4 After one annoying power outage after another, Jaime Raskulinecz took a step many more homeowners are now making: She bought a generator to keep the electricity on when the power goes out.

The West Orange, New Jersey resident says a $13,000 investment in a backup generator has paid off. While her neighbors were in the dark along with 3 million others East Coast residents following an unexpected early season snowstorm, it was pretty much business as usual for her.

Widespread power outages are regular news these days. Just two months ago some 6.7 million lost power due to Hurricane Irene. Hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and natural disasters of all sorts typically wreak havoc on power delivery since most electricity is delivered by wires strung on lines that are vulnerable to falling trees and limbs.

Raskulinecz, who is the chief executive officer of Next Generation Trust, had a variety of reasons to keep her power flowing beyond just comfort.

An avid wine collector, she wanted to protect the wines in her wine cellar. Another important priority: Keeping office equipment online during power failures. She says the system is the "best purchase I ever made."

Every time there is a weather event like the recent "Snowtober" storm or Hurricane Irene, worried homeowners rush to buy portable generators. And more homeowners are installing standby generators, say Aaron Jagdfeld, chief executive officer of Generac [GNRPS.UL], one of the largest generator makers. Annual sales of residential standby generators amounted to about $300 million five years ago. Now, it's a $500 million a year industry and growing.

Standby generators are different from the portable versions that quickly sell out at Home Depot and Lowes just ahead of big storms. Standby generators are hooked up to a natural gas line or propane. They're designed to automatically switch on when the power supply goes off. Depending on size, they can power an entire home through the outlets or selected circuits such as the ones that operate the furnace, refrigerator and certain lights.

Portable generators usually don't have as much juice, typically allowing users to make life tolerable by powering a few electric devices from lights to sump pumps to heat. Unlike the automatic backup systems, which are more pricey, homeowners have to put the fuel into portable generators. Getting gas during a power outage, as many have experienced, isn't that simple since gas pumps require electricity. Portable generators also tend to be noisier and pollute more.

A very small portable generator that could keep a few outlets going can cost you as little as a $400. But a unit that delivers about 8,000 watts, enough to power up hot water and other basic creature comforts, could cost $1,200 or more. For a standby generator of the same size, figure on another $1,000. Installation will cost you an additional $1,500.

Users of more common portable generators are urged to heed safety warnings. Carbon monoxide deaths tied to the generators follows large power outages, typically from homeowners who don't properly vent the units.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says an average of 79 people a year die that way.

To stay safe, take these precautions:

*Make sure battery powered smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working

*Get fresh air if you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator

*Don't connect your portable generator directly to your electrical system through a receptacle outlet

*Only plug heavy duty, outdoor-rated extension cords into the generator

*Use extension cords with a wire gauge that can handle the load

Five months ago, Brad Stonesifer of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, installed a 14,000-watt backup unit, which cost $6,300. And it has been a lifesaver. Literally.

Wide temperature fluctuations or loss of light for long periods can be perilous to the reef aquarium in his home. But even though Stonesifer was out of town during the most recent freak snow storm that shut off his power, he didn't have to worry about his fish. "The generator kept the house warm and cozy," he says.

---

The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own. (Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)