Devon Energy and Apache shut-in some wells on storms

BRIEF-Community Bank System Q4 earnings $0.59 per share
* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
HOUSTON May 27 Apache Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. said on Wednesday they have been shutting in some oil and gas wells as a precautionary measure because of heavy rains this week in Texas and Oklahoma.
Apache said it was temporarily closing wells to prepare for flooding near the Brazos River in the Eagle Ford shale oil field in Texas, the top producer of U.S. oil.
It said any production impact would likely be minimal as only a tiny portion of all its wells would be shut.
Devon said it has shut in wells in affected areas, but did not specify where the closures were made or how many might be impacted. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease