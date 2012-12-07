UPDATE 1-Obama to ask Congress for more than $60 bln for storm repairs

Dec 7 President Barack Obama's administration
will ask U.S. lawmakers to approve more than $60 billion in
funding for East Coast states to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy.
Officials from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which
were hit hard by the storm, had asked for much more, saying they
needed at least $82 billion altogether to make emergency repairs
and upgrade infrastructure to prevent similar damage from future
storms.
"The request is crafted to afford maximum flexibility to
state governments and we will continue to work with the
administration and Congress as our needs arise," New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
said in a joint statement.
Congressional aids pegged the figure at $60.4 billion.
Lawmakers are under pressure to cut spending and raise
revenue as they try to reduce the federal deficit.
At the same time, state and city budgets are still thin as
they try to recover from years of lost property tax revenue and
ballooning pension and other costs.
"We need a full recovery package to be voted on in this
session of Congress," said New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
in a statement. "Any delay will impede our recovery."