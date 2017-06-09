CORRECTED-U.S. business schools embrace 'fintech' as students clamor for courses

(In second paragraph clarifies courses are for business school
By Anna Irrera
NEW YORK, June 8 Leading U.S. business schools
are trying to teach students how to become masters of financial
technology, a subsector of Wall Street that has grown in size
and prominence, but because the area is still ill-defined and
relatively new it is hard to develop courses.
Stanford University and Georgetown University business
schools are planning to offer "fintech" courses for business
school students for the first time this fall. New York
University is planning a new course for undergraduates after
launching a fintech specialization in its business school last
year.
They join the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School,
Columbia University's business school and the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology's (MIT) Sloan School of Management,
which all launched similar programs in recent years.
The new courses are being driven by student demand,
officials from those universities told Reuters in interviews.
A number of prominent startups have exploded onto the
fintech scene in recent years, fostering interest in mobile
payment apps like Venmo, digital loan platforms like SoFi and
robotic wealth managers like Betterment.
"Ten years ago everyone wanted to go into investment banking
or in the trading side," said Reena Aggarwal, Director of the
Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and Policy. "Now the
students are much more interested in innovation."
NYU's undergraduate course, for instance, attracted
enrollments from twice as many students as expected.
But the burgeoning industry is so diverse that academics
said it is difficult to construct a syllabus for financial
technology 101. There are no textbooks and few professors have
fintech expertise.
"For fintech, some people mean bitcoin and cryptocurrencies;
some people mean the technology JPMorgan uses for trading," said
Angela Lee, Columbia Business School's chief innovation officer.
"Everyone thinks it's sexy, and a lot of people use it
colloquially without knowing what it is."
Instead of developing traditional syllabuses, universities
have been teaching students how markets are disrupted by new
technology, helping them develop business ideas or offering
classes on narrower topics.
For instance, MIT taught a course on blockchain, the
technology that first emerged as a system underpinning the
virtual currency bitcoin. Stanford's course will focus on
financial inclusion, or designing affordable products and
services for disadvantaged customers, said Kenneth Singleton, a
management professor who will teach the class.
Universities have also invited financial technology
executives to lecture.
"There is no ready-made teaching material that you can put
together," Antoinette Schoar, a professor of finance at MIT
Sloan, said in an interview. "You have to try your own
curriculum or develop real life cases."
Those involved with the programs said learning about fintech
can help students' careers, whether they join traditional Wall
Street firms or launch their own companies. They said it has
also helped attract high-quality students.
One Wharton student, David Gogel, enrolled after developing
an interest in fintech while working at American International
Group Inc. He is now co-president of the FinTech Club,
one of the largest professional organizations at the school,
with 260 members.
"Part of the reason I chose Wharton was because of its
investment in fintech," he said in an interview.
