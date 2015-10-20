Subway shifting all U.S. meat supplies to no-antibiotics-ever

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 20 Sandwich chain Subway will start
serving antibiotic-free chicken and turkey at its U.S.
restaurants next year, and within the next nine years will stop
selling any meat from animals given antibiotics, the company
said Tuesday.
Subway competitors such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
and McDonald's Corp have announced similar
supply-chain shifts, adding pressure on U.S. livestock producers
to cut human antibiotics in their beef and hog units as well as
poultry production.
Subway said customers will be able to start buying chicken
raised without antibiotics at its more than 27,000 fast-food
restaurants starting in March. The company did not state when
antibiotic-free turkey will become available.
By 2018 it expects to shift all of its chicken and turkey
supplies over to antibiotic-free meats. In addition, the company
said that within six years after that, it will begin selling
only pork and beef raised without any antibiotics.
"A change like this will take some time, particularly since
the supply of beef raised without antibiotics in the U.S. is
extremely limited and cattle take significantly longer to
raise," said Dennis Clabby, executive vice president of Subway's
independent purchasing cooperative. "But, we are working
diligently with our suppliers to make it happen."
Subway's is one of the most aggressive moves by the food
sector to reduce the use of antibiotics, particularly those
deemed crucial to human health by the medical community, in meat
production.
Public health experts and federal regulators have long been
concerned that routine feeding of antibiotics to animals could
spur creation of antibiotic-resistant superbugs in humans,
creating a health hazard.
But finding enough protein raised in the United States
without such drugs has proved to be a challenge for food
companies.
McDonald's Corp has said it plans to source only chicken
raised without antibiotics important to human medicine by 2017
for its U.S. restaurants. Dunkin' Donuts will prohibit
suppliers from using medically important antibiotics or
antimicrobials in healthy animals, but has not set a timeline.
Many large U.S. fast-food chains still serve meat from farm
animals that have been routinely fed antibiotics, consumer
groups said in a report released last month. The report
concluded that many companies have not yet laid out plans to
curb the practice. Its grades were based on
public statements, survey responses and correspondence with
individual chains.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by David Gregorio)