UPDATE 2-Subway shifting all U.S. meat supplies to no-antibiotics

(Adds Subway comment about petition)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Oct 20 Sandwich chain Subway will start
serving antibiotic-free chicken and turkey at its U.S.
restaurants next year, and within the next nine years will stop
selling any meat from animals given antibiotics, the company
said on Tuesday.
Competitors such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and
McDonald's Corp have announced similar supply-chain
shifts, adding pressure on U.S. livestock producers to cut human
antibiotics from their beef, hogs and poultry production.
Advocacy groups said they were about to present Subway with a
petition demanding the company set a timeline for its
restaurants to stop serving meat from animals that had been
treated with antibiotics.
Subway said customers would be able to start buying chicken
raised without antibiotics at its more than 27,000 fast-food
restaurants starting in March. The company did not state when
antibiotic-free turkey would become available.
By 2018 it expects to shift all chicken and turkey supplies
to antibiotic-free meats. The company said that within six years
after that, it would begin serving pork and beef only from
animals raised without antibiotics.
"A change like this will take some time, particularly since
the supply of beef raised without antibiotics in the U.S. is
extremely limited and cattle take significantly longer to
raise," said Dennis Clabby, executive vice president of Subway's
independent purchasing cooperative. "But, we are working
diligently with our suppliers to make it happen."
Subway's plan is one of the most aggressive by the food
sector to reduce use of antibiotics in meat production. The
Natural Resources Defense Council and U.S. Public Interest
Research Group said they and other groups were about to deliver
a petition with nearly 300,000 signatures calling for a concrete
timeline for such action.
Subway said in an emailed response for comment that
Tuesday's announcement was "the culmination of several months of
intensive work with our suppliers."
Public health experts and federal regulators have long been
concerned that routine feeding of antibiotics to animals could
lead to antibiotic-resistant superbugs, a health hazard for
humans. Finding enough protein raised in the United States
without such drugs has been a challenge for food companies.
McDonald's Corp has said it plans to buy only chicken raised
without antibiotics important to human medicine by 2017 for its
U.S. restaurants. Dunkin' Donuts will prohibit
suppliers from using medically important antibiotics or
antimicrobials in healthy animals, but has given no timeline.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by David Gregorio)