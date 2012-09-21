NY Suffolk County executive proposes budget to close deficit- report

Sept 20 The head of New York's Suffolk County
will propose a budget on Friday that does not lay off more
workers or raise property taxes while closing a deficit that
sparked a fiscal emergency, a local media report said late
Thursday.
The county, home to expensive Hamptons beach communities
that attract millionaires from New York and around the world,
faces a three-year deficit of as much as $530 million, brought
on by years of financial mismanagement. County Executive Steve
Bellone, a Democrat elected in 2011, is proposing a budget of
$2.77 billion for the fiscal year that starts Jan. 1, according
to Newsday.
"Today we are offering a balanced budget," Bellone said in a
statement, according to Newsday. "Despite rising mandated costs,
we will hold spending increases below 1 percent by making
government more efficient and continuing the work of
streamlining departments," he said.
A spokeswoman for Bellone was not immediately available. Nor
was a spokesman for the Democratic presiding officer of the
legislature, William Lindsay.
Suffolk, located on Long Island's eastern half, enjoys
several economic advantages. Its summer beach resorts lure the
world's wealthy, while its household median income of $84,506
easily exceeds the national average of $50,046. But the county's
long reliance on one-shot transactions and volatile sales tax
revenue led to a string of unbalanced budgets.
About 230 layoffs, and 428 jobs lost through retirement or
attrition helped cut the shortfall in the 2012 budget, Newsday
said. These measures have shrunk the workforce to 9,600
employees from 10,264 when the year began.